Real Madrid will sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain, who will then sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus, with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 28, going from PSG to Juve. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Jose Mourinho was approached by Real Madrid last week, before they appointed Carlo Ancelotti as manager, despite the ex-Real and Tottenham boss having agreed to take over at Roma last month. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of taking Romelu Lukaku back to the club have suffered a blow after the 28-year-old Belgium forward said he is staying with Inter Milan. (Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona are still in talks with Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, over a free transfer from Lyon, while Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will join on a free transfer from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Manchester United have revived their interest in signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa are one of three top-12 Premier League clubs plotting a summer move for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, and Burnley will demand at least £30m for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

New Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti says that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, could still have a future at the club. (Guardian) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, who has been linked with Liverpool, has denied he has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Tageszeitung - in German) external-link

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown an interest in Lille's Turkey right-back Zeki Celik, 24. (Standard) external-link

West Ham and Southampton are competing to sign Barcelona defender Junior Firpo, 24. (Sport - via The Boot Room) external-link

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Czech Republic defensive midfielder Alex Kral, 23, from Spartak Moscow for more than £20m. (Football Insider) external-link

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, turned down a much more lucrative offer from Juventus to join Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Sevilla are interested in signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, from Inter Milan. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United have registered an interest in Huesca's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 26, whose release clause has dropped to £3.5m. (Football Insider) external-link

West Brom are set to look at alternative candidates to be their new manager after extensive talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, 53. (Football Insider) external-link