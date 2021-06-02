Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Lukaku, Wijnaldum, Trippier, Wood, Firpo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid will sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain, who will then sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus, with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 28, going from PSG to Juve. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)
Jose Mourinho was approached by Real Madrid last week, before they appointed Carlo Ancelotti as manager, despite the ex-Real and Tottenham boss having agreed to take over at Roma last month. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea's hopes of taking Romelu Lukaku back to the club have suffered a blow after the 28-year-old Belgium forward said he is staying with Inter Milan. (Football Italia)
Barcelona are still in talks with Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, over a free transfer from Lyon, while Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will join on a free transfer from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
Manchester United have revived their interest in signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)
Aston Villa are one of three top-12 Premier League clubs plotting a summer move for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, and Burnley will demand at least £30m for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)
New Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti says that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, could still have a future at the club. (Guardian)
Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, who has been linked with Liverpool, has denied he has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Tageszeitung - in German)
Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown an interest in Lille's Turkey right-back Zeki Celik, 24. (Standard)
West Ham and Southampton are competing to sign Barcelona defender Junior Firpo, 24. (Sport - via The Boot Room)
West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Czech Republic defensive midfielder Alex Kral, 23, from Spartak Moscow for more than £20m. (Football Insider)
Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, turned down a much more lucrative offer from Juventus to join Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Sevilla are interested in signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, from Inter Milan. (Sport - in Spanish)
Leeds United have registered an interest in Huesca's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 26, whose release clause has dropped to £3.5m. (Football Insider)
West Brom are set to look at alternative candidates to be their new manager after extensive talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, 53. (Football Insider)