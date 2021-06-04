Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Andrea Pirlo and ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri are both contenders for the Everton job, with the former supposedly in talks with owner Farhad Moshiri. (Calciomercato via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, could stay at the club this summer, with both Manchester City and Manchester United unwilling to match Villa's £130m valuation. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 36, and Newcastle and England striker Andy Carroll, 32, have both been included on their club's released list which was published by the Premier League. However, clubs have until 23 June to send their final list. (Premier League) external-link

Manchester City are, however, closing in on the signing of 18-year-old Fluminense midfielder Metinho, who is known as the 'Brazilian Paul Pogba'. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea have not ruled out selling Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech this summer with Serie A sides AC Milan and Napoli both interested if the 28-year-old became available. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan have told Chelsea they intend to trigger the £28.5m clause to buy England centre-back Fikayo Tomori, 23, on a permanent basis. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton's players were in "complete shock" when they found out Carlo Ancelotti was returning to Real Madrid, with Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 29, both now considering their future at the club. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are set to focus on the signing of Norwich's Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia, 24, now that a permanent move for Real Madrid and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, looks unlikely. (Times - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners will exercise an extension clause in French midfielder's Matteo Guendouzi, 22, contract if Marseille don't increase their £8.6m bid. (Le10 Sport) external-link

Mikel Arteta's side are interested in Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 24, with the futures of French forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, and English centre-forward Eddie Nketiah, 22, uncertain. (Telegraph) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, for 80m Euros (£68.7m) with former Leeds target Rodrigo De Paul, who plays for Udinese and Argentina, going to the La Liga champions as his 40m Euro replacement. (Radio Marca) external-link

Everton and West Ham United are interested in Lazio and Argentina forward Joaquin Correa, 26, with the Italian side willing to negotiate for around £30m to help fund new signings. (Italy24News) external-link

Former England full-back Danny Mills believes Tottenham Hotspur should sell England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, this summer, with any potential deal allowing them to sign two players. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are looking to sell Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic this summer, with Hertha Berlin, where the 25-year-old spent two years on loan between 2018 and 2020, interested now his asking price has dropped to 14m Euros. (Berliner Kurier - in German) external-link

Bayern Munich's contract talks with French winger Kingsley Coman have stalled with the 24-year-old wanting 20m Euros per year, leading to him instructing his agent to see if any Premier League clubs are interested. (Sport 1 - in German) external-link

Barcelona and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, could rejoin Juventus this summer after conversations with Massimiliano Allegri, who is set to take over after Andrea Pirlo was sacked. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barca are set to complete the signing of Lyon and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27, on a three-year contract. (Sport) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is set to frustrate Premier League clubs by keeping 19-year-old Gambia midfielder Ebrima Darboe at the club. (Il Tempo via Tuttomercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Luis Campos, former sports advisor at Monaco and Lille, has turned down Nice amid talks with Arsenal and Real Madrid. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea players have "delayed training" at the Copa America, with Brazil considering whether to quit the tournament that is due to start on 13 June. (Mirror) external-link