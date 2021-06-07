Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the French giants will never sell France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

It will cost 200m euros (£171.8m) to buy Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are set to make a move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26, a day after agreeing a club-record deal to sign fellow midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich. (Guardian) external-link

Southampton have labelled Ward-Prowse not for sale amid Villa's interest in the Saints captain. (Mail) external-link

After missing out on Buendia, Arsenal's main target remains bringing Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, back from Real Madrid, either on a loan or permanent move. (Football London) external-link

Wolves are braced for an offer from Arsenal this week for Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are set to rival Manchester United for England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 30. (Metro) external-link

Trippier has told his England team-mates that he is open to leaving Spain and joining Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are showing renewed interest in Manchester City's Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 27, and may offer Spanish utility man Sergi Roberto, 29, as part of the deal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Gareth Southgate's key dilemmas after final Euro 2020 warm-up Can Grealish be left out? Is it a risk to take Henderson and Maguire? Is Sterling's place under threat? Phil McNulty on England's dilemmas facing Gareth Southgate.

France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, could still join AC Milan, despite Chelsea announcing they had triggered a one-year contract extension last week. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona have decided not to make an increased offer to Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, after Paris St-Germain offered more than double the wages Barca did. The Netherlands midfielder, who is available on a free transfer from Liverpool, is now set to sign a three-year deal with PSG. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Juventus may try a similar move with another Barcelona target, Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27, who is set to leave Lyon on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Marko Grujic is set to spark a bidding war with Liverpool ready to cash in on the Serbia midfielder, 25, this summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is set to sign a two-year extension to 2024 - and has asked the Spanish champions to sign Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, from Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach would listen to offers of 40m euros (£34.3m) for Leicester City target Jonas Hofmann, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid also said to be interested in the Germany winger, 28. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Real Betis are in advanced talks with Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena, 29, who is set to come out of contract at West Ham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham will confirm the appointment of former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici this week, even after the collapse of their attempts to bring in ex-Juve and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. (Mirror) external-link

Lazio could appoint former Juventus and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, 62, as their new manager this week. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link