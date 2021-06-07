Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United have edged closer to agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund after the asking price for the 21-year-old England winger fell to £80m plus add-ons. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is exploring his options elsewhere despite being in talks with Juventus over his future at the club. (ESPN) external-link

If Ronaldo does leave Juve, Manchester City's 24-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is the top of their list of replacements alongside Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, and Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old Argentine Mauro Icardi. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Everton have interviewed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, 47, about succeeding Carlo Ancelotti as manager after the Italian left to re-join Real Madrid. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are working hard and are "confident" that they can sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to the 20-year-old's fellow countryman and former Premier League forward Jan Aage Fjortoft. (Mail) external-link

Leicester have agreed a £15m transfer in principle with Celtic for French forward Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Sun) external-link

Atalanta have set a £52m asking price for Argentina defender Cristian Romero. The 23-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle want to beat Southampton to the signing of Leicester's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham boss Scott Parker would be tempted to quit the club to become manager at Bournemouth. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham and Aston Villa are keen to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood, while Everton are monitoring the 29-year-old New Zealand international while they await the appointment of a new manager. (Mirror) external-link

Meanwhile, West Ham have reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Chelsea. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are favourites to sign 16-year-old central defender Josh Feeney from Fleetwood in the summer, but they face competition from Manchester United for the England Under-16 captain. (Mail) external-link