Busby worked at many local radio stations throughout his BBC career.

BBC radio presenter Dom Busby has died at the age of 53 after a short illness.

Busby worked at the BBC for more than 30 years across many local radio stations, and more recently BBC Sport and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Friends and colleagues on social media have praised his positive nature, generosity and kindness.

"Dom was a great broadcaster and a brilliant man. He loved sport and radio so had the perfect job," said radio sports news editor Colin Patterson.

"You could hear the excitement in his voice when he was reading the sports news on air. He had a long and successful career at the BBC - 30 years at many of our local radio stations, and for the past 10 of those years he also worked for BBC Sport.

"He will be much missed by his colleagues and listeners to BBC radio. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

Busby started his BBC career at BBC Radio York and executive editor Martyn Weston paid tribute to the "proud Yorkshireman".

"He started his career here in 1988 and has been part of our radio family ever since. His energy in the newsroom and his passion for radio were infectious. We will be forever grateful for his unique talents, his special voice, and the connection he had with listeners".

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry, ex-Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie and many former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute.