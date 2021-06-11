Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has agreed in principle a two-year deal to take charge at Tottenham. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal are preparing a move for Brighton and England centre-back Ben White, 23. (Athletic) external-link

The Gunners are also keeping an eye on 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli after his impressive campaign with Sassuolo. (Sky Sport Italia, via Metro) external-link

England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, will become the second highest earner at Manchester United, behind goalkeeper David de Gea, if he completes a move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Mail) external-link

Sevilla have offered Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, 35, a five-year deal. Ramos is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer. (esRadio - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, but Manchester United and Juventus remain the favourites to sign the Spain international. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, is open to leaving Bayern Munich. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Everton are considering re-signing Croatia striker Nikola Vlasic, 23, from CSKA Moscow - two years after they sold him. (Star) external-link

Tottenham and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 28, has agreed personal terms with Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider) external-link

England full-back Danny Rose, 30, is close to joining Watford after leaving Tottenham. (Watford Observer) external-link

'We're hungry for success again' Wales aim for new Euros high

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, is close to completing a free transfer to Paris St-Germain. He will leave AC Milan this summer when his contract expires. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham will have his Borussia Dortmund contract automatically renewed by two years to 2025 when he turns 18 later this month. (Bild - in German) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 24, over a contract extension. (Football.London) external-link

Arsenal will firm up their interest in Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, this summer. (90min) external-link

Burnley have made a £12m bid for Stoke and the Republic of Ireland's 20-year-old defender Nathan Collins. (Sun) external-link

Fulham have turned down a £16m bid from Dynamo Moscow for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 26. (Sun) external-link

Besiktas want to sign Sevilla and Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, 30. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona made contact with Germany boss Joachim Low earlier this year before confirming Ronald Koeman would remain their manager. (Bild via Marca - in Spanish) external-link