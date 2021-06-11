Transfer rumours: Neuhaus, Fonseca, White, Ramos, Lewandowski, Saul, Bissouma
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24. (Sport1 - in German)
Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has agreed in principle a two-year deal to take charge at Tottenham. (Telegraph)
Arsenal are preparing a move for Brighton and England centre-back Ben White, 23. (Athletic)
The Gunners are also keeping an eye on 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli after his impressive campaign with Sassuolo. (Sky Sport Italia, via Metro)
England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, will become the second highest earner at Manchester United, behind goalkeeper David de Gea, if he completes a move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Mail)
Sevilla have offered Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, 35, a five-year deal. Ramos is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer. (esRadio - in Spanish)
Chelsea are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, but Manchester United and Juventus remain the favourites to sign the Spain international. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, is open to leaving Bayern Munich. (AS - in Spanish)
Everton are considering re-signing Croatia striker Nikola Vlasic, 23, from CSKA Moscow - two years after they sold him. (Star)
Tottenham and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 28, has agreed personal terms with Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)
England full-back Danny Rose, 30, is close to joining Watford after leaving Tottenham. (Watford Observer)
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, is close to completing a free transfer to Paris St-Germain. He will leave AC Milan this summer when his contract expires. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham will have his Borussia Dortmund contract automatically renewed by two years to 2025 when he turns 18 later this month. (Bild - in German)
Arsenal have opened talks with Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 24, over a contract extension. (Football.London)
Arsenal will firm up their interest in Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, this summer. (90min)
Burnley have made a £12m bid for Stoke and the Republic of Ireland's 20-year-old defender Nathan Collins. (Sun)
Fulham have turned down a £16m bid from Dynamo Moscow for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 26. (Sun)
Besiktas want to sign Sevilla and Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, 30. (AS - in Spanish)
Barcelona made contact with Germany boss Joachim Low earlier this year before confirming Ronald Koeman would remain their manager. (Bild via Marca - in Spanish)
