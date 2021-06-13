Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and while the Foxes are yet to make a firm approach for the 29-year-old, there is talk of a potential £17m bid or possible loan switch for the Brazilian. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United are interested in signing Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, but have baulked at the £20m asking price for the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked club bosses to make a move for Chelsea's 25-year-old German striker Timo Werner. (Fichajes, via Express) external-link

Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 33, will have to take a pay cut of £70,000 a week if he wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of his contact this month. (Star) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is open to selling 29-year-old German goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer if a first-choice replacement can be found. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have made an improved offer for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, including £43m cash plus 26-year-old Italy international Emerson Palmieri as a makeweight in the deal. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said he will do "whatever is right for the club" regarding summer transfers, which includes England striker Harry Kane's desire to leave Spurs in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool lead the race to sign Juventus' Argentine defender Cristian Romero, who has previously been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after impressing on loan at Atalanta. (Calciomercato - via Team Talk) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 30, is said to be "in the dark" about his Manchester United future ahead of crucial talks with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future at Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton and West Ham are the latest Premier League clubs to be linked with Boavista forward Alberth Elis, with Brighton and Watford previously showing interest in the 25-year-old Honduras international. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will trigger a clause in Jude Bellingham's contract when he turns 18 later in June, which will extend the England midfielder's deal with the Bundesliga club until 2025. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal are keen to sign French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Real Betis, but offers from the Gunners are well short of what the La Liga club want for the 27-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are poised to table a £15 million offer for Chelsea's 21-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge after impressing while on loan at West Brom last season. (Sun) external-link

West Ham, Southampton and AC Milan are in contention to sign 24-year-old Dominican defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona, with the Catalan club inclined to sell to a Premier League side rather than take Milan up on a loan deal with an option to buy. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to remain with the Red Devils after a successful loan spell at West Ham last season. (Sun) external-link

Juventus and World Cup-winning Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 43, is poised to rejoin Serie B side Parma, 20 years after he left the club. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham's 31-year-old French midfielder Moussa Sissoko is on the radar of Serie A side Napoli. (Sky Italia - via Team Talk) external-link

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke wants to sign Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, with the 25-year-old Dane expected to leave the Cherries after their failure to clinch Premier League promotion. (Mirror) external-link

Midfielder Bernardo Silva is looking to leave Manchester City, and both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen to sign the 26-year-old Portuguese international. (Duncan Castles on Twitter) external-link

Leeds United have been linked with Rangers' 28-year-old Croatian left-back Borna Barisic. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus' Romania defender Radu Dragusin remains a transfer target for Crystal Palace, who have already made an offer for the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link