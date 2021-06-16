Transfer rumours: Ramos, White, Odegaard, Lamptey, Welbeck, Trippier
Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla are the four possible destinations for outgoing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The 35-year-old Spanish defender, who began his career at Sevilla, is set to leave Real after 16 years at the club having failed to agree a contract extension. (AS - in Spanish)
Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for 23-year-old England defender Ben White. The centre-back made 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season and earned England call-up in May. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal have backed out of a move for Norway international Martin Odegaard, 22, with the midfielder determined to stay at Real Madrid after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates. (AS - in Spanish)
France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, wants a move to the Premier League after turning down a new contract at Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports)
Inter Milan are set to rival Everton in the race to sign Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 25, from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee with Stuttgart for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 23, who scored six goals in 15 appearances during the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign. (Guardian)
Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton and England U21 right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, who impressed for Graham Potter's side last term before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in December. (Sky Sports)
The Seagulls are also in talks with 30-year-old former England striker Danny Welbeck over a new contract. (The Argus)
England striker Harry Kane's hopes of a move from Tottenham to Premier League champions Manchester City have been complicated by the two clubs being drawn to play each other in the opening round of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. (The Telegraph - subscription required)
Sheffield United could be forced to accept Arsenal's proposed deal for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. The 23-year-old has said he hopes to play Champions League football next season. (Sheffield Star)
Leeds have not given up hope of persuading Ezgjan Alioski, 29, to stay at Elland Road. The Macedonian winger has been expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer as he has been unable to agree new terms with, and appeared to say goodbye on the final day of last season. (Mirror)
Crystal Palace are hoping to hold talks with former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre as they continue their search for a new manager. (Sun)
Manchester United have had their opening bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. La Liga's champions want close to £35m for the 30-year-old Englishman. (Guardian)
Chelsea have offered 60m euros (£51.5m) plus Marcos Alonso for Inter Milan's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 22, who is also wanted by Paris St-Germain. (La Repubblica - in Italian)