Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, has made it clear to his representatives that he would be willing to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris St-Germain. (90min) external-link

PSG are to make renewed attempts to sign Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Arsenal will make another attempt to sign 22-year-old Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar and are preparing a £100,000-a-week contract offer. (Sun) external-link

Sergio Ramos is a target for Manchester United, PSG and Sevilla after the Spain centre-back, 35, left Real Madrid. (90min) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, has agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal which he will sign in the coming days. (Football.London) external-link

Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, 28, has yet to decide on his future, amid links to Manchester United and Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are being deterred from signing Varane, as well as 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, because the high prices being quoted by their clubs. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 21. (AS, via Express) external-link

Jorginho's agent says several of Europe's top teams are interested in signing the 29-year-old Italy midfielder but he is unlikely to leave Chelsea. (Radio Marte, via Mail) external-link

Juventus' 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could return to Arsenal who are struggling to attract elite talent and may turn to their former player. (Eurosport) external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi, 26. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Up to eight candidates are being considered for Everton manager but Rafael Benitez and Nuno Espirito Santo remain the favourites. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin, has agreed personal terms with Marseille, who are now discussing a fee for the 22-year-old with the Gunners. (Fabrizio Romano via Sun) external-link

West Ham would have to hand England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, a big pay rise to lure him on a permanent deal from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Watford are lining up a move for Arsenal's England defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 28. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to spend nearly £250m on at least five new signings this summer, handing Mikel Arteta the chance to rebuild and restructure at the Emirates. (90min) external-link

Blackpool's English striker Jerry Yates, 24, is being lined up by Blackburn as a potential replacement for former England Under-21 striker Adam Armstrong, 24, who has been linked with West Ham, Southampton and Norwich City. (Sun) external-link

Wolves have made an approach for Sporting Lisbon's 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Football Insider) external-link

Lazio's long-serving Romanian defender Stefan Radu, 34, has reached an agreement with the club to extend his contract having previously looked set to join Inter Milan on a free transfer. (Goal - in Italian) external-link