Transfer rumours: Kane, Sancho, Trippier, James, Tierney, Loftus-Cheek, Hakimi

Manchester City will make a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Tottenham of £100m for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star)external-link

Manchester United have made a new bid of more than £75m for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, after their initial offer of £67m with add-ons was rejected by the German club. (Mail)external-link

Paris St-Germain have joined Manchester United in hoping to sign England full-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (France Football via Mundo Deportivo)external-link

Real Madrid's big summer signing could be the return of Colombian winger James Rodriguez, 29, from Everton. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 24, has agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, who want English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, to sign a new deal after turning down a bid from Aston Villa. (Guardian)external-link

Chelsea are willing to offer English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, to Inter Milan as part of the deal to sign their 22-year-old Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell, 29, has an exit clause in his Motherwell contract that has alerted several English Championship clubs, including Birmingham City, Derby County, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are considering a move for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23, after Leicester chose to finalise a deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Zambia forward Patson Daka, 22. (Football Insider)external-link

Portugal and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 33, has reached an agreement to join Roma. (Sky Sport - in Italian)external-link

Real Madrid are looking to sell Luka Jovic, 23, and his former club Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in re-signing the Serbia forward, if their Portugal striker Andre Silva, 25, leaves with Manchester United and Chelsea having shown interest. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad are working on an agreement to waive the buyback clause in Alexander Isak's contract, so that the Sweden striker, 21, can sign a new deal with the Spanish club. (Sport1 - in German)external-link

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 17, according to the chairman of his club Steadfast FC. (Mirror)external-link

Juventus are preparing in an offer of £26m plus Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin, 19, for Sassuolo's Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli 23. (Goal)external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries but the 25-year-old could prove too expensive. (Sky Sport - in German)external-link

Torino are interested in a loan deal for Real Madrid's 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Marvin Park. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, says he wants to end his career in the MLS after his Barcelona contract expires in 2024. (Sun)external-link

West Brom have made contact with former Everton boss Marco Silva as a back-up plan if talks prove to be unsuccessful with Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael. (Football Insider)external-link

