Last updated on

Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester City for the signature of Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Paris St-Germain. The 22-year-old's deal with the Ligue 1 club runs out next summer. (Marca, via Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport) external-link

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, 26, would not be keen on moving to Tottenham as part of a deal that could take his England team-mate Harry Kane, 27, the other way. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea will try to sign Villarreal and Spain forward Gerard Moreno, 29, if they cannot secure the signature of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes, via Mirror) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is set to turn down interest from Manchester United and Manchester City and join Paris St-Germain when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of this month. (AS) external-link

Arsenal could sell 20-year-old French centre-back William Saliba as they close in on the signing of Brighton and England defender Ben White, 23. (Football London) external-link

Wolves and West Ham are interested in Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 28, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Turf Moor. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Or West Ham have opted not to make a move for Tarkowski, who is also attracting interest from Leicester City. (Mail) external-link

Burnley have agreed a fee in the region of £12m for Stoke City and Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 20. (Athletic) external-link

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton.(Goal) external-link

Newcastle want English midfielder Jacob Murphy, whose deal with the Magpies has one year left, to sign a long-term contract with them as interest in the 26-year-old increases. (Sky Sports) external-link

Norwich want to sign 20-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Mail) external-link

A number of Championship clubs, including Barnsley and Nottingham Forest, are interested in signing 26-year-old Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, whose contract with Brentford runs out later this month. (Mail) external-link