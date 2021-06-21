Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona president Joan Laporta dreams of pairing Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi next season and is ready to offer two players in exchange to help persuade Juventus to sell the 36-year-old Portugal forward. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are ready to include Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24, and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, in any bid for 27-year-old England striker Harry Kane, who Tottenham value in the region of £150m. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are making progress in their efforts to sign 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Rafael Benitez is edging closer to the Everton job after further talks over the weekend, despite some fans protesting against the former Liverpool manager's possible appointment. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace have held positive talks with Lucien Favre over potentially replacing Roy Hodgson but could face competition from Everton over his signature. (Guardian) external-link

Atalanta are expected to hold off interest from both AC Milan and Roma in Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina and are set to offer the 24-year-old a contract extension. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wolves are interested in signing Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward, 27, who has impressed playing for Wales at Euro 2020. (Football Insider) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, wants stay at Chelsea next season even though the club have yet to open talks over an extension to his current contract, which expires next summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern Munich have joined Everton, AC Milan and Inter Milan in the race to sign 25-year-old Dutch international full-back Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22, will have a medical at Leicester in the next 10 days before signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club. (La Voix des Sports - in French) external-link

Liverpool have no plans to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer despite the 25-year-old Greek defender making only seven first-team appearances last season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Roma are in talks with Wolves over a deal for Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, with the Premier League club wanting between £10m and £13m for the 33-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26, is interested in joining Aston Villa this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham boss Scott Parker is close the finalising the termination of his contract, with the former England midfielder then expected to take over at Bournemouth. (Sky Sports) external-link