Transfer rumours: Messi, Kane, Rodriguez, Nuno, Ramos, Hakimi, Gilmour, Smith Rowe
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, has yet to make a decision over whether to stay at Barcelona, with just one week left on his deal at the Spanish club. (Marca)
Manchester City would be willing to wait a year to bring in a striker if they were unable to sign England forward Harry Kane, 27, from Tottenham this summer. (ESPN)
Tottenham are planning talks with former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo about taking over as their new boss, having previously ruled the 47-year-old Portuguese out of contention. (Football Insider)
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez's representatives have offered him to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli as the 29-year-old Colombia international appears ready to leave the Goodison Park club. (Mail)
Paris St-Germain have made contact with 35-year-old Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, whose contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of this month. (Goal)
PSG have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign 22-year-old Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi from the Serie A side for £59.8m, including bonuses. (ESPN)
Wolves are interested in taking Scotland international Billy Gilmour, 20, on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Football Insider)
English left-back Ryan Bertrand, 31, is set to join Leicester City on a free transfer at the start of July following the end of his contract with Southampton. (Goal)
Premier League newcomers Brentford are close to signing 23-year-old Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka from Danish sister club FC Midtjylland. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, but it would take an offer in the region of £45-50m to lure the 26-year-old away from Villa Park. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal are confident of tying 20-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe down to a new long-term contract despite interest from Aston Villa. (Football London)
Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, with Premier League and overseas clubs interested in the 23-year-old English defender. (Manchester Evening News)