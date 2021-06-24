Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over a deal for England defender Ben White, 23, that could be worth in excess of £50m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are confident they can fend off interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to keep a hold of England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Grealish's representatives, however, believe they have got the go-ahead for him to leave Villa, which could see him make a £100m move to Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Dean Smith's side also have no interest in selling Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer, with Liverpool believed to be considering a bid for the 26-year-old. (Express and Star) external-link

Liverpool have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven about a deal for 22-year-old Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who is expected to cost about £34m. (Sky Sport Germany, via Express) external-link

Brighton, Burnley, West Ham and newly promoted Norwich City have all been linked with Barcelona's 30-year-old Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

French defender William Saliba, 20, is again poised to leave Arsenal on loan and has attracted a number of suitors across Europe, including Nice where he had a spell last season. Newcastle United, Southampton, French clubs Rennes, Marseille, Lille, German side Bayer Leverkusen as well as two unnamed clubs in Italy are also said to be interested. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

West Ham have tabled a £17m offer for Fiorentina's 23-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic, but the bid is a long way short of what the Serie A club want for the Serbia international. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Burnley are set to make a bid for Werder Bremen's Czech Republic international goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, 29. (Bild - in German) external-link

Leeds United could make a move for Blackburn Rovers' 22-year-old forward Ben Brereton following his impressive performances for Chile at the Copa America. (RedGol, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, having scouted the 27-year-old Gabon international during his loan spell at Fulham last season. (Chronicle) external-link

Roma remain in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, with the main sticking point being the amount of performance- and appearance-related bonuses that are included in the deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Rafael Benitez remains the frontrunner for the Everton job, with the former Liverpool boss holding further talks with the Toffees over succeeding Carlo Ancelotti. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Crystal Palace turned to former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre in their pursuit of a new manager after baulking at Steve Cooper's £3m release clause at Swansea. (90min) external-link

However, Favre is having second thoughts about taking the job at Selhurst Park because of concerns over the club's transfer budget. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United's 21-year-old English midfielder Matty Longstaff is wanted by Norwich City, Middlesbrough and West Brom, as well as Belgian side Anderlecht. (Chronicle) external-link

Barcelona are open to swapping 32-year-old left-back Jordi Alba for Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 22, but the Spain international will not contemplate making a move in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham remain interested in Jesse Lingard but may have to wait until Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, is resolved before making a move for the 28-year-old England forward. (Standard) external-link