Transfer rumours: White, Malen, Grealish, Xhaka, Braithwaite, McGinn, Saliba
Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over a deal for England defender Ben White, 23, that could be worth in excess of £50m. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa are confident they can fend off interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to keep a hold of England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Athletic, subscription required)
Grealish's representatives, however, believe they have got the go-ahead for him to leave Villa, which could see him make a £100m move to Manchester City. (Sun)
Dean Smith's side also have no interest in selling Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer, with Liverpool believed to be considering a bid for the 26-year-old. (Express and Star)
Liverpool have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven about a deal for 22-year-old Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who is expected to cost about £34m. (Sky Sport Germany, via Express)
Brighton, Burnley, West Ham and newly promoted Norwich City have all been linked with Barcelona's 30-year-old Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite. (Sport - in Spanish)
French defender William Saliba, 20, is again poised to leave Arsenal on loan and has attracted a number of suitors across Europe, including Nice where he had a spell last season. Newcastle United, Southampton, French clubs Rennes, Marseille, Lille, German side Bayer Leverkusen as well as two unnamed clubs in Italy are also said to be interested. (Footmercato - in French)
West Ham have tabled a £17m offer for Fiorentina's 23-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic, but the bid is a long way short of what the Serie A club want for the Serbia international. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Burnley are set to make a bid for Werder Bremen's Czech Republic international goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, 29. (Bild - in German)
Leeds United could make a move for Blackburn Rovers' 22-year-old forward Ben Brereton following his impressive performances for Chile at the Copa America. (RedGol, via Mail)
Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, having scouted the 27-year-old Gabon international during his loan spell at Fulham last season. (Chronicle)
Roma remain in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, with the main sticking point being the amount of performance- and appearance-related bonuses that are included in the deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Rafael Benitez remains the frontrunner for the Everton job, with the former Liverpool boss holding further talks with the Toffees over succeeding Carlo Ancelotti. (Liverpool Echo)
Crystal Palace turned to former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre in their pursuit of a new manager after baulking at Steve Cooper's £3m release clause at Swansea. (90min)
However, Favre is having second thoughts about taking the job at Selhurst Park because of concerns over the club's transfer budget. (Mail)
Newcastle United's 21-year-old English midfielder Matty Longstaff is wanted by Norwich City, Middlesbrough and West Brom, as well as Belgian side Anderlecht. (Chronicle)
Barcelona are open to swapping 32-year-old left-back Jordi Alba for Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 22, but the Spain international will not contemplate making a move in the summer. (ESPN)
West Ham remain interested in Jesse Lingard but may have to wait until Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, is resolved before making a move for the 28-year-old England forward. (Standard)