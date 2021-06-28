Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is assessing approaches he has received from Manchester City, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich before taking a decision on his future. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur do not have an option to extend Wales forward Gareth Bale's loan with them for a second season and the 31-year-old is expected to return to parent club Real Madrid, where he has 12 months left on his contract. (Evening Standard) external-link

Rennes say they have had no offer for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, despite the 18-year-old being linked to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Metro) external-link

Roma are close to agreeing a deal to sign Portugal keeper Rui Patricio, 33, from Wolves. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are keen on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, but AC Milan, Fiorentina Napoli and Roma are also looking at the 27-year-old. (Tuttosport, via 90Min) external-link

Inter Milan's Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, 20, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Everton. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City are one of a number of clubs interested in a summer move for 26-year-old Italy forward Domenico Berardi, who plays for Sassuolo. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Norwich City are closing in on the loan signing of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, from Chelsea. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool could sign Porto's Brazilian attacking midfielder Otavio, 26, before Wednesday's deadline for his £34m release clause. (Star) external-link

Aston Villa and Norwich are both trying to sign 18-year-old English keeper Matthew Cox from League One side AFC Wimbledon. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are considering offering 29-year-old Spain defender Sergi Roberto, whose current deal runs out in 2022, a two-year contract. (Marca) external-link

West Ham United could appoint Alan Irvine, who was assistant to Hammers boss David Moyes, as the club's director of football. (Football Insider) external-link

Barnsley are in talks with TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp about the Austrian becoming their new manager following the departure of Valerien Ismael to West Bromwich Albion. (Sky Sports) external-link

Jamaica want Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 19, to switch his international allegiance from England. Players under 21 who have not played three competitive games for a country are able to make such a change. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link