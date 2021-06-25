Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United this summer, though a stumbling block would be the 28-year-old France international's wages, believed to be as much as £400,000 a week. (Independent) external-link

Tottenham could turn to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard if their pursuit of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not fill their managerial vacancy. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England forward Jadon Sancho, 21, from Borussia Dortmund within a deal expected to be confirmed within the next two weeks. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi remains in advanced talks with Barcelona about a new contract but some important details have yet to be agreed, with the 34-year-old's current deal set to expire next week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United may consider offers for France forward Anthony Martial, 25, and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, to raise funds for their summer rebuild. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham want to sign a centre-back this summer, with Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, and Lyon's Denmark international Joachim Andersen, 25, among their targets. (Guardian) external-link

Rafael Benitez is determined to take the Everton job despite an expected backlash from some of the club's supporters over the former Liverpool manager's appointment. (Football Insider) external-link

Benitez will hold further talks with Toffees officials this weekend and his appointment could be confirmed early next week. (Mail) external-link

Everton are in talks with Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero over a free transfer to Goodison Park, although the Toffees face competition from Juventus and Celta Vigo for the 34-year-old former Manchester United keeper's signature. (Athletic) external-link

Arsenal are monitoring the progress of 23-year-old Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who is currently impressing for Portugal at Euro 2020. (90Min) external-link

Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, wants to return to Italy this summer, his agent has confirmed. (TuttoMercatoWeb) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a second bid for Arsenal's England U21 attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, after an initial offer worth £25m was rejected. (Express and Star) external-link

West Ham and Tottenham are both interested in Fiorentina's Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, 23. (La Nazione - via Teamtalk) external-link

Rangers, Burnley and Crystal Palace are expected to step up in their interest in Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram when the 27-year-old's contract expires next week. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Leeds United are unlikely to make a move for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton, 22, who has impressed playing for Chile at the Copa America. (Lancs Live) external-link

Leeds are however trying to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 22, from Hertha Berlin. (UOL) external-link