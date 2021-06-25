Transfer rumours: Varane, Sancho, Gerrard, Messi, Martial, Kounde, Benitez, Torreira
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United this summer, though a stumbling block would be the 28-year-old France international's wages, believed to be as much as £400,000 a week. (Independent)
Tottenham could turn to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard if their pursuit of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not fill their managerial vacancy. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England forward Jadon Sancho, 21, from Borussia Dortmund within a deal expected to be confirmed within the next two weeks. (Manchester Evening News)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi remains in advanced talks with Barcelona about a new contract but some important details have yet to be agreed, with the 34-year-old's current deal set to expire next week. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United may consider offers for France forward Anthony Martial, 25, and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, to raise funds for their summer rebuild. (ESPN)
Tottenham want to sign a centre-back this summer, with Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, and Lyon's Denmark international Joachim Andersen, 25, among their targets. (Guardian)
Rafael Benitez is determined to take the Everton job despite an expected backlash from some of the club's supporters over the former Liverpool manager's appointment. (Football Insider)
Benitez will hold further talks with Toffees officials this weekend and his appointment could be confirmed early next week. (Mail)
Everton are in talks with Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero over a free transfer to Goodison Park, although the Toffees face competition from Juventus and Celta Vigo for the 34-year-old former Manchester United keeper's signature. (Athletic)
Arsenal are monitoring the progress of 23-year-old Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who is currently impressing for Portugal at Euro 2020. (90Min)
Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, wants to return to Italy this summer, his agent has confirmed. (TuttoMercatoWeb)
Aston Villa are considering a second bid for Arsenal's England U21 attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, after an initial offer worth £25m was rejected. (Express and Star)
West Ham and Tottenham are both interested in Fiorentina's Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, 23. (La Nazione - via Teamtalk)
Rangers, Burnley and Crystal Palace are expected to step up in their interest in Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram when the 27-year-old's contract expires next week. (Sheffield Star)
Leeds United are unlikely to make a move for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton, 22, who has impressed playing for Chile at the Copa America. (Lancs Live)
Leeds are however trying to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 22, from Hertha Berlin. (UOL)