Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have offered a contract to 34-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who is a free agent after his deal at Barcelona expired. However, the La Liga side remain hopeful of tying the six-time Ballon d'Or winner down to a new deal. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are willing to let Donny van de Beek leave the club this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, who want to take the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder on loan. (Star) external-link

A move away for Van de Beek could pave the way for United to sign Madrid's French centre-back Raphael Varane, 28. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, with the Spaniard keen on the idea of playing in the Premier League. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are ready to consider a move for West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, if a deal for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, 23, can't be struck. (Star) external-link

Liverpool are also interested in Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 23, but could face competition from Arsenal were they to pursue the former Bayern Munich player. (Onze Mondial - in French) external-link

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has informed the club of his desire to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The 28-year-old Frenchman, whose contract at Old Trafford will expire in 2022, won two Serie A titles with Juve during Allegri's first stint in charge. (90 Min) external-link

Hakim Ziyech is wanted by AC Milan, who view Chelsea's 28-year-old Moroccan playmaker as a more attainable target than Everton's James Rodriguez given the Colombian's wage demands. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

Who shone in Rome? Rate the players as England reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

However, Milan have also been offered Brazil attacker Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona, who are keen to remove the former Liverpool star from their wage bill. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, has all but confirmed that he will not be returning to Arsenal next season after spending time on loan in London from Real Madrid. (Football London) external-link

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is making a bid to sign 31-year-old English winger Marc Albrighton from Leicester.(Sun) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, who has starred for his country at Euro 2020, is wanted by AC Milan. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan have opened talks with Denzel Dumfries' agent in the hope of wrapping up a deal for the 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands wing-back. (Calciomercato via Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham remain interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, but the Serbia international is focused on renewing his contract with the Serie A club after scoring 21 goals in 37 league appearances in 2020-21. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link