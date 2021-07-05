Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, 35, will have a medical in Paris on Tuesday ahead of joining Paris St-Germain as a free agent after his departure from Real Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are set to offer £50m for Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 28, and £25m for Rennes French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, as they continue their summer spending. (Marca via Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn is "optimistic" about keeping French winger Kingsley Coman at the club despite interest from Liverpool in the 25-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain have offered Lionel Messi a contract to bring the Argentina star to France after his Barcelona deal expired last week. The 34-year-old Nou Camp legend has helped his country into the Copa America semi-finals amid his uncertain club future. (Mail) external-link

Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann, 30, remains a realistic option for Manchester City this summer if they are unable to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England's Harry Kane, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus want to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, this summer. The Italian giants are keen on bringing the France international back to Turin five years on from departing for a world-record transfer fee. (90Min) external-link

AC Milan are set to open negotiations with Chelsea over another loan move for French international midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are at the front of the queue for PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe. Speculation continues over the future of the 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his deal at the Parc des Princes. (ESPN) external-link

New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is hoping to make Scotland and Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie his first signing at Selhurst Park. The 26-year-old has also attracted the attention of Vieira's former club, Nice. (Daily Record) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Emile Smith Rowe at the Emirates despite persistent interest from Aston Villa. They are now set to increase their offer for the 20-year-old midfielder from the £30m bid already rejected. (Mirror) external-link

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to snap up Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic. Benfica are looking to sell the 29-year-old forward this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Greek left back Kostas Tsimikas from Liverpool. The 25-year-old joined the Reds last summer, but has so far managed only seven appearances in all competitions for the club. (Calciomercato, in Italian) external-link

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli looks set to join Turkish side Adana Demirspor with the 30-year-old hoping to revive his international career ahead of next year's World Cup finals. (Goal) external-link