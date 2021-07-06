Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling is open to offers to leave his club. But manager Pep Guardiola wants the 26-year-old winger to stay at the Etihad, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Gareth Bale, 31, may retire from club football once his £600,000-a-week deal with Real Madrid expires next summer. There is huge speculation about the Wales forward's future after he returned from his loan spell at Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace have opened talks to bring in Manchester City's English forward Morgan Rogers, 18. It comes as new boss Patrick Vieira looks to bring down the age of his squad this summer. (Mail) external-link

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, is "happy" at Leeds United and has "no desire" to leave the Elland Road club, according to his agent. (The i newspaper) external-link

Chelsea and Arsenal are both monitoring Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba. But the 22-year-old centre-back has told journalists there is "nothing concrete, nothing official" and that he will start the season with the German side. (Metro) external-link

Aston Villa believe a deal can be done for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and will submit a third offer for 20-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are still pursuing Brighton defender Ben White, 23, having submitted a £50m bid for the England international. However, suggestions it had been accepted are reported as "absolute rubbish". (Argus) external-link

Southampton are confident of securing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on loan for the forthcoming season. Saints were keen on the 20-year-old Englishman last summer but United were reluctant to let him leave following his breakthrough season. (Mail) external-link

Burnley have shown interest in free agent Wayne Hennessey. The 34-year-old Wales goalkeeper is also an option for Chelsea and Aston Villa after leaving Crystal Palace when his contract expired last month. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona will offer Chelsea the chance to sign forward Antoine Griezmann. The cash-strapped Catalan giants are struggling to afford a new contract for Lionel Messi so hope to offload the 30-year-old Frenchman. (Star) external-link

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta says "everything's going fine", despite Messi's contract with the club having run out and the 34-year-old becoming a free agent. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to make a move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti. The 27-year-old Frenchman doesn't fit into manager Ronald Koeman's plans. (Star) external-link