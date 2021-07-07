Transfer rumours: Haaland, Guardiola, Richarlison, Jorginho, Ramos, Goretzka, Sabitzer
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are prepared to offer up to £150m for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and the Stamford Bridge side have already held talks with the 20-year-old Norway international's camp. (90 Min)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club "cannot afford" a new striker at the prices being asked and "there is more of a chance" the Premier League champions will not buy another forward. (TVS, via Mail)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the club he would like to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, from former club Everton and the La Liga side will look into whether a deal is possible. (ESPN)
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent says there has been interest in the Italy international but the 29-year-old is keen to discuss extending his contract beyond 2023 with the Blues. (Radio Marte, via Metro)
RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer, 27, could be available for about £17m, with the Austria midfielder entering the final 12 months of his contract and talks over a new deal stalling. (90 Min)
Paris St-Germain appeared to accidentally confirm the signing of 35-year-old Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, who has left Real Madrid after the end of his contract, by publishing an article on the club's website prior to the official announcement of the move, which is expected on Thursday. (Goal)
Wolves have agreed to sell 22-year-old Portuguese defender Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon in an £8.6m deal. (Football Insider)
Tottenham are looking at Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur, with West Ham also said to be interested in the 22-year-old Turkey international. (Mail)
Southampton are confident of signing English striker Adam Armstrong, 24, from Blackburn Rovers for a £10m fee plus add-ons. (Football League World)
Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, who has been named in Argentina's squad for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann says 26-year-old Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with Manchester United, is an "important" player for the club and he "would be happy to work with him for many years". (Goal)
AC Milan will raise their offer to Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie as they try to get the 24-year-old to extend his deal with them. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Italy defender Davide Calabria, 24, has agreed a new contract, which runs until 2025, with AC Milan. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)