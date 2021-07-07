Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are prepared to offer up to £150m for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and the Stamford Bridge side have already held talks with the 20-year-old Norway international's camp. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club "cannot afford" a new striker at the prices being asked and "there is more of a chance" the Premier League champions will not buy another forward. (TVS, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the club he would like to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, from former club Everton and the La Liga side will look into whether a deal is possible. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent says there has been interest in the Italy international but the 29-year-old is keen to discuss extending his contract beyond 2023 with the Blues. (Radio Marte, via Metro) external-link

RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer, 27, could be available for about £17m, with the Austria midfielder entering the final 12 months of his contract and talks over a new deal stalling. (90 Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain appeared to accidentally confirm the signing of 35-year-old Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, who has left Real Madrid after the end of his contract, by publishing an article on the club's website prior to the official announcement of the move, which is expected on Thursday. (Goal) external-link

Wolves have agreed to sell 22-year-old Portuguese defender Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon in an £8.6m deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham are looking at Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur, with West Ham also said to be interested in the 22-year-old Turkey international. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are confident of signing English striker Adam Armstrong, 24, from Blackburn Rovers for a £10m fee plus add-ons. (Football League World) external-link

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, who has been named in Argentina's squad for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann says 26-year-old Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with Manchester United, is an "important" player for the club and he "would be happy to work with him for many years". (Goal) external-link

AC Milan will raise their offer to Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie as they try to get the 24-year-old to extend his deal with them. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link