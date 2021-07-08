Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have made an approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Hector Bellerin, 26, wants to quit Arsenal and join Italian champions Inter Milan. The Spanish full-back was linked with a move away from the Emirates last term and Paris St-Germain then mentioned as the most likely destination. (FourFourTwo) external-link

West Ham face competition for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, with Atletico Madrid and Lille keen. The Sweden international, 31, was in fine form during a season-long loan at Everton last season and his displays at Euro 2020 have attracted the Hammers. (AS, via WestHamZone) external-link

Paris St-Germain believe they can land Paul Pogba for a cut-price £50m as they plot a raid for the 28-year-old Manchester United and France midfielder. (Star) external-link

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, 69, is expected to take over from 51-year-old Frank de Boer as the Netherlands coach. (NOS) external-link

Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Italian outfit AC Milan. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are considering a bid for highly-rated Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman, 21, joined the Bundesliga side from Sochaux last summer and has been likened to Rio Ferdinand. (The Boot Room) external-link

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is nearing a deal to join Birmingham on loan. The 21-year-old Dutchman has been out on loan in the past couple of years at Belgian outfit Club Brugge and German side Werder Bremen. (Telegraph) external-link

Juventus right-back Danilo, 29, revealed he would like Gabriel Jesus - his ex-Manchester City team-mate and fellow Brazilian - to join him in Turin, with the 24-year-old striker linked with the Serie A side. (Sports Illustrated) external-link

Tottenham, Leeds and Leicester City target Mikkel Damsgaard is set to become a Premier League player next season with the Denmark star's agent in talks with a number of English clubs. Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said the forward, 21, has increased in value following impressive performances at the Euros. (HITC) external-link

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is keen on taking French defender Clement Lenglet, 26, from Barcelona. (Fichajes) external-link

Tottenham are frontrunners to sign Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told Anfield bosses the three players he wants this summer, including France winger Kingsley Coman. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star could cost the Reds up to £86m. (Mirror) external-link

Meanwhile, the Reds are also chasing the Netherlands international Donyell Malen after the 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven shone at Euro 2020. (Express) external-link

Leeds are trying to sign Lyon and Ivory Coast defender Maxwel Cornet, 24. (Olympique et Lyonnais) external-link

Marcelo Bielsa's men still want to take English winger Ryan Kent, 24, from Rangers. (Athletic) external-link