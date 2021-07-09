Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United lead Chelsea and neighbours Manchester City in the race sign England striker Harry Kane, 27, with Tottenham asking for £100m plus two of the Red Devils' first-team players. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City have made contact with France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, about a potential move from Barcelona. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

West Ham are in talks with Paris St-Germain about signing 28-year-old France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who featured for Fulham on loan last season. (Mail) external-link

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic's move to Bologna from Shanghai SIPG has stalled, with the former West Ham and Stoke City player locked in a dispute about the terms of his release from the Chinese club. (Bild - in German) external-link

Arsenal's England Under-21 midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, who was the subject of two failed bid from Aston Villa, is set to sign a new five-year deal with the Gunners. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Defender Kurt Zouma is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, with Everton, Tottenham and Jose Mourinho's Roma all interested in the 26-year-old Frenchman, who has already turned down an approach from Wolves.(Telefoot on Twitter) external-link

Newcastle United, Tottenham, Wolves and Southampton are preparing bids for Schalke's 20-year-old US striker Matthew Hoppe. (90min) external-link

Sampdoria are determined to keep a hold of Denmark forward Mikkel Damsgaard for at least another season, with Liverpool and Tottenham as well as Juventus and Barcelona among a host of clubs interested in the 21-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called his former player Richarlison and wants to sign the Brazil and Everton forward, 24. (Goal) external-link

Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, 34, wants to leave Leeds United to join La Liga side Elche because of a lack of game time at Elland Road. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici has made a new long-term contract for South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 29, one of his top priorities. (90min) external-link

Manchester United are said to be "very tempted" to try sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, with Arsenal also linked with the 27-year-old France international. (El Gol - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City have been joined by Inter Milan and AC Milan in showing interest in Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29. (Sport - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

The Foxes are also close to signing free-agent Ryan Bertrand. The 31-year-old full-back did not renew his contract at Southampton. (Fabrizio Romano - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Barcelona and Tottenham have joined Manchester United in being linked with 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who is on loan at Atalanta from Juventus.The Bergamo club have an option to buy Romero for about £14m and could cash in with an asking price of about £51m. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham and Manchester United have an eye on Lyon's 25-year-old Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, who spent last season on loan at Fulham. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Former Manchester City, West Ham and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez, 37, who left Boca Juniors in his native Argentina earlier in July, has said he wants to retire playing in the MLS in the United States and has already had three offers. (ESPN Deportes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool defender Ben Davies, 25, does not want to leave the club despite links with Celtic and Bournemouth. (Mail) external-link