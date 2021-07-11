Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has encouraged club chiefs to sign Napoli's 30-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who played for the Spaniard in Italy. (90min) external-link

Napoli will be keen to offload Koulibaly, as well as 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as they try reduce their wage bill. The Neapolitan side, however, are yet to receive a suitable offer for either player. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is set to stay with Barcelona, with the 34-year-old expected to sign a new contract with the Catalan club after he was registered with La Liga for next season. (AS) external-link

Manchester City's 24-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus remains Juventus' top target as they look to bolster their attack next season, but bringing Italian 21-year-old Moise Kean back to Turin from Everton remains an option. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana have been dealt a blow with the 25-year-old Cameroon international agreeing personal terms with the Lyon. The two clubs, however, are yet to reach an agreement. (Fabrizio Romano - via Sun) external-link

Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves about signing Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Italy's 36-year-old defender Giorgio Chiellini will sign a one-year contract extension with Juventus in the coming week, keeping him with the Turin club until June 2022. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Sunderland almost signed the talismanic defender in 2008 when the Black Cats were managed by Roy Keane, with the Wearside club's former chief scout Mick Brown saying a fee of £8m had been agreed for the then 23-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is turning to his former clubs for new recruits, with the Arsenal great interested in the Gunners' England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, and Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg, 23, from Nice where the Frenchman previously managed. (Sun) external-link

Championship side Bournemouth have rejected a £13m bid from Villarreal for 24-year-old Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma. (Sky Sports) external-link

Premier League newcomers Brentford are preparing to make a £10m for Liverpool's 24-year-old Wales forward Harry Wilson. (Sun) external-link

Cologne's Germany Under-21 forward Ismail Jakobs, 21, is set to join Monaco, having previously been linked with a potential move to Leicester City and Brighton. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Italy striker Andrea Belotti will decide whether or not to renew his contract with Torino soon after the European Championship final. Jose Mourinho's Roma are favourites to sign the 27-year-old if he leaves. (Sky Sport Italy - in Italian) external-link

Swansea City and Middlesbrough have been linked with a move 28-year-old Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou, who left Bristol City at the end of his contract earlier in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link