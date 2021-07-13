Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are making plans to sign France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, 30, on loan from Barcelona. (Daily Express) external-link

However, Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham have made Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28, their priority signing with a firm belief he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, who they want to keep. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal are keen on signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m. (Sun) external-link

Gunners target Manuel Locatelli, the 23-year-old Sassuolo and Italy Euro 2020-winning midfielder, has welcomed interest from Juventus. (AS) external-link

Spurs and Manchester United want to sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 23, who is halfway through a two-year loan spell at Atalanta from Juventus. (Calciomercato) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to announce the signing of AC Milan and Italy Euro 2020-winning keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22. (Daily Express) external-link

Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, has been warned against making a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. (Daily Mirror) external-link

England winger Andros Townsend, 29, is looking for a new club after conceding he is unlikely to be offered a new deal at Crystal Palace. (Evening Standard) external-link

Brentford have joined West Brom in the race to sign Chelsea's Sierra Leone-born midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. French club Lorient also want the 22-year-old. (Express & Star) external-link

West Ham's Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson, 28, is in Italy to re-sign for Lazio - three years after leaving the Serie A club to join the Hammers. (Evening Standard) external-link