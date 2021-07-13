Transfer rumours: Griezmann, Ings, Neves, Locatelli, Romero, Donnarumma, Grealish
Chelsea are making plans to sign France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, 30, on loan from Barcelona. (Daily Express)
However, Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham have made Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28, their priority signing with a firm belief he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, who they want to keep. (Telegraph)
Arsenal are keen on signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m. (Sun)
Gunners target Manuel Locatelli, the 23-year-old Sassuolo and Italy Euro 2020-winning midfielder, has welcomed interest from Juventus. (AS)
Spurs and Manchester United want to sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 23, who is halfway through a two-year loan spell at Atalanta from Juventus. (Calciomercato)
Paris St-Germain are set to announce the signing of AC Milan and Italy Euro 2020-winning keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22. (Daily Express)
Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, has been warned against making a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)
England winger Andros Townsend, 29, is looking for a new club after conceding he is unlikely to be offered a new deal at Crystal Palace. (Evening Standard)
Brentford have joined West Brom in the race to sign Chelsea's Sierra Leone-born midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. French club Lorient also want the 22-year-old. (Express & Star)
West Ham's Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson, 28, is in Italy to re-sign for Lazio - three years after leaving the Serie A club to join the Hammers. (Evening Standard)
