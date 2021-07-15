Transfer rumours: Pellegrini, Abraham, Salah, Varane, Lingard, Vlahovic, Ajer, Emerson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham could make a move to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 25, but will have to meet his £26m release clause to get the Italy international. (Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham, who the Blues have also made available to Tottenham and Inter Milan. Chelsea are tracking Spurs' England striker Harry Kane, 27, and Inter's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 28. (Telegraph)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants club bosses to sign Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, from Liverpool if a deal for Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, cannot be struck this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Tottenham want 28-year-old England striker Danny Ings but face difficulties as Southampton are reluctant to do business with the north London club. (Standard)
Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have been linked with Manchester United's 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is also wanted by West Ham where he impressed on loan last season. (90min)
Fiorentina are looking to fend off interest in Dusan Vlahovic from Liverpool and Tottenham by tying the 21-year-old Serbia striker down to a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Real Madrid have accepted that 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane will not sign a new deal and are waiting for an offer from Manchester United. (Goal)
Premier League newcomers Brentford are preparing to table a club-record £13.5m offer for Celtic's Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer, 23. (Sun)
Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, 26, is wanted by Italian champions Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho's Roma, with Napoli making the Euro 2020-winning Italy international their preferred choice as they also consider a move for Uruguayan Mathias Olivera, 23, from Getafe. (Calciomercato)
Signing Arsenal's Joe Willock, 21, on a permanent basis remains Newcastle United's top priority this summer after the England Under-21s midfielder spent time on loan at St James' Park last season. (Chronicle)
AC Milan have rejected a £34m bid from Paris St-Germain for 23-year-old French midfielder Theo Hernandez. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Inter Milan insist Euro 2020-winning Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella is "untouchable'" amid rumours linking the 24-year-old with Liverpool and Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)
Everton are set to sign 16-year-old English striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland in a deal worth up to £1m. (Mail)
