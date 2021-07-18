Last updated on .From the section Gossip

There have been no developments with Saul Niguez's proposed move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona and the Spain midfielder's agent has been contacting several clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United possible destinations for the 26-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are willing to pay Sassuolo's £34m asking price for their Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (Fabrizio Romano via Sun) external-link

Chelsea are "leaving no stone unturned" in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, although the chances of a swap deal for the Norwegian are said to be low. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

The Blues have also offered England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, to Bayern Munich in a swap deal for the German club's 25-year-old French winger Kingsley Coman. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Norwich's 21-year-old English full-back Max Aarons - also linked with Bayern Munich - with the Gunners keen to land a replacement for Spaniard Hector Bellerin, 26. (Express) external-link

Everton are closing in on a deal to sign English winger Andros Townsend, 30, who is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and would become Rafael Benitez's first signing as Toffees boss. The club are also pursuing Bayer Leverkusen's English winger Demarai Gray, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Everton are also one of two clubs, along with Premier League rivals West Ham, to have approached Barcelona over a deal for 26-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus will have to pay £43m in order to land Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Serie A side have identified the 24-year-old, who has two years left on his City contract, as one of their top targets. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus are also exploring a potential loan move for Paris St-Germain's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 27, as cover for injured Brazilian Arthur Melo, 24. (La Repubblica via Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 23-year-old is valued at £30m by the French champions, a price Barca cannot afford to meet. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barca may also freeze Philippe Coutinho out of first-team action if they fail to offload the Brazilian playmaker, 29, this summer. Coutinho is 10 games away from activating a clause which would see the La Liga club pay Liverpool an extra £17.1m, having signed him from the Premier League side in January 2018. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brighton have expressed interest in Barcelona and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite, 30, who has also been linked with Wolves and West Ham. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo posted "decision day" on Instagram the day after L'Equipe reported that the transfer of Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28, from Paris St-Germain to Juventus depends on whether the Portugal forward, 36, leaves Juve. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are the main interested party regarding Kieran Trippier but Atletico Madrid are keen to keep hold of the England right-back, 30. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are looking to sell French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to raise transfer funds for this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan want to sign PSV Eindhoven defender Denzel Dumfries but can only afford to commit to a loan deal for the Netherlands international, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Mallorca's Argentina Under-17s midfielder Luka Romero, 16, will have a medical with Lazio on Monday. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich are keen to sell French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for £17.1m this summer. The 26-year-old, who has been linked with Juventus and Napoli, has a year left on his deal with the Bundesliga champions. (L'Equipe via Get French Football News) external-link

French winger Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle winger Laurent Robert, is training with Burnley as the 20-year-old hopes to join their Under-23s squad. (Sun) external-link