Jordan Henderson's future at Liverpool is uncertain, with contract talks with the England midfielder, 31, failing to progress over the close season. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea know West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join them and they will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express) external-link

Manchester City are interested in Sporting Lisbon and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes, 19, but are unwilling to meet the £50m asking price. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Atletico Madrid are adamant England full-back Kieran Tripper, 30, is not for sale amid interest from Manchester United - but the Spanish club would replace him with Wolves and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 27, and Napoli or Italy right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo, 27, if he does leave. (AS) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks over deals for Atalanta's Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, and Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, 26. (Football.London) external-link

Arsenal remain outsiders in their pursuit of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, despite their willingness to match Sassuolo's £34m demands - with the 23-year-old set to choose Juventus due to their Champions League status. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid and France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, is open to a move to the Premier League and Manchester United are confident personal terms will not be a problem. (Guardian) external-link

United are "inching closer" towards finalising a deal for Varane. (MEN) external-link

Everton close to two new arrivals Everton closing on deals for Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic

Alternatively, Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has rejected a £30m bid from Manchester United for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 30. (Gazzetta) external-link

United are willing to be patient in their pursuit of Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, as they look to drive down the fee. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, are among the players who could move on free transfers next summer as a result of the financial impact on clubs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN) external-link

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport) external-link

Everton are interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeill, 21, in a deal worth £25m, but face competition from Aston Villa. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Burnley have shown interest in Lyon's Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet, 24. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion are lining up a £15m move for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, to replace Arsenal-bound Ben White. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle United and Brentford are looking at Midtjylland's Jens Cajuste, 21, after Rennes' pursuit of the Sweden midfielder came to a standstill. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in singing Manchester City's £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to sign Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, with the Spanish club offering France defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, as part of a swap deal. (Sport via Express) external-link

Leeds are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (90 min) external-link

Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates is attracting interest from Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail) external-link

Fulham are the most likely to sign Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old accepting he needs to move on a permanent basis for his career. (Goal) external-link

Bournemouth are favourites to sign Scott Dann, 34, on a free transfer after the defender left Crystal Palace. (Football Insider) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign English free agent Jack Hunt, 30, but face competition from Cardiff and Blackpool. (Football Insider) external-link