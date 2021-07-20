Transfer rumours: Pogba, Messi, Locatelli, Haaland, Gil, Trippier, Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for Paris St-Germain this summer and the Ligue 1 side are seeking to sell players to raise the £50m they believe will secure a deal. (Mirror)external-link

United are yet to be contacted by PSG over a possible move for 28-year-old France international Pogba. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Real Madrid's France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, is keen for a move to Manchester United to be completed within the next few days. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona are desperately trying to sell players in order to fund a new contract for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, before the start of the season. (Guardian)external-link

The agent of Juventus' Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, 20 - subject of a potential swap deal for Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli - has confirmed rivals Arsenal have tabled a £34m offer for the latter. (Sky Italy, via London Evening Standard)external-link

The Gunners are stepping up their pursuit of Barcelona's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, 31. (Mundo Deportivo, via The Sun)external-link

Chelsea might make a bid of £135m for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (ESPN, via 90 min)external-link

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Sevilla for Spanish winger Bryan Gil which will see Argentine forward Erik Lamela move to the La Liga club. (Sky Sports)external-link

Spurs will pay £21.6m for 20-year-old Gil, plus performance-related add-ons. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester United are open to making two more major signings before the transfer window closes in six weeks' time, with Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier among their top targets. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

United remain keen on signing Trippier, 30, despite Atletico Madrid demanding in excess of £18m. (TalkSport)external-link

Juventus are considering a shock swap deal which would see Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, join PSG in return for their 28-year-old Argentina striker Mauro Icardi. (L'Equipe via Daily Star)external-link

Juventus have set a £35m asking price for Turkish 21-year-old defender Merih Demiral, who has been linked with a move to Everton. (Goal)external-link

Leeds United are favourites to sign Chelsea's English 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Bate. (Daily Mail)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's 25-year-old English winger Demarai Gray had a medical on Tuesday as he moves closer to signing for Everton. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea are looking at former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 29, as potential third-choice cover this coming season. (The Telegraph)external-link

However, Aston Villa are also keen on English keeper Bettinelli as competition for Emiliano Martinez and Jed Steer. (Daily Mail)external-link

Manchester City might still have a decision to make over whether academy star Liam Delap should be loaned out this season, with Preston North End understood to be interested in the 18-year-old English striker. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Brentford are set to beat Aston Villa to the signing of 18-year-old English goalkeeper Matthew Cox from AFC Wimbledon. (Football Insider)external-link

