Transfer rumours: Pogba, Messi, Locatelli, Haaland, Gil, Trippier, Ronaldo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for Paris St-Germain this summer and the Ligue 1 side are seeking to sell players to raise the £50m they believe will secure a deal. (Mirror)
United are yet to be contacted by PSG over a possible move for 28-year-old France international Pogba. (Manchester Evening News)
Real Madrid's France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, is keen for a move to Manchester United to be completed within the next few days. (AS - in Spanish)
Barcelona are desperately trying to sell players in order to fund a new contract for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, before the start of the season. (Guardian)
The agent of Juventus' Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, 20 - subject of a potential swap deal for Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli - has confirmed rivals Arsenal have tabled a £34m offer for the latter. (Sky Italy, via London Evening Standard)
The Gunners are stepping up their pursuit of Barcelona's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, 31. (Mundo Deportivo, via The Sun)
Chelsea might make a bid of £135m for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (ESPN, via 90 min)
Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Sevilla for Spanish winger Bryan Gil which will see Argentine forward Erik Lamela move to the La Liga club. (Sky Sports)
Spurs will pay £21.6m for 20-year-old Gil, plus performance-related add-ons. (Guardian)
Manchester United are open to making two more major signings before the transfer window closes in six weeks' time, with Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier among their top targets. (Manchester Evening News)
United remain keen on signing Trippier, 30, despite Atletico Madrid demanding in excess of £18m. (TalkSport)
Juventus are considering a shock swap deal which would see Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, join PSG in return for their 28-year-old Argentina striker Mauro Icardi. (L'Equipe via Daily Star)
Juventus have set a £35m asking price for Turkish 21-year-old defender Merih Demiral, who has been linked with a move to Everton. (Goal)
Leeds United are favourites to sign Chelsea's English 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Bate. (Daily Mail)
Bayer Leverkusen's 25-year-old English winger Demarai Gray had a medical on Tuesday as he moves closer to signing for Everton. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are looking at former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 29, as potential third-choice cover this coming season. (The Telegraph)
However, Aston Villa are also keen on English keeper Bettinelli as competition for Emiliano Martinez and Jed Steer. (Daily Mail)
Manchester City might still have a decision to make over whether academy star Liam Delap should be loaned out this season, with Preston North End understood to be interested in the 18-year-old English striker. (Manchester Evening News)
Brentford are set to beat Aston Villa to the signing of 18-year-old English goalkeeper Matthew Cox from AFC Wimbledon. (Football Insider)
- The Rap Game UK Season 3: DJ Target, Krept and Konan hunt for the next big MC
- Transforming a rental into your dream space: It's boys versus girls when it comes to decorating this house share!