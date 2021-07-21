Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Ramsdale, Abraham, Werner, Bowen, Pogba, Neves

Chelsea have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, about a possible move to Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Sun)external-link

Arsenal are preparing a bid of £30m for Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23. (TalkSport)external-link

However, the Gunners have been told to raise their offer for Ramsdale to more than £32m after having two offers rejected. (Times)external-link

Chelsea are willing to let English striker Tammy Abraham join Premier League rivals Arsenal on loan. Tottenham and West Ham are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Sun)external-link

German forward Timo Werner, 25, is open to leaving Chelsea this summer and would ideally prefer a return to the Bundesliga. (90min)external-link

Liverpool could sell English centre-back Nat Phillips, 24, Welsh winger Harry Wilson, 24, Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, Wales full-back Neco Williams, 20, and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, as they look to raise £60-70m. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Liverpool have identified West Ham's 24-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential transfer target. (Athletic, via Metro)external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, but the French club will need to sell players first. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, for £35m from Wolves this summer. (TalkSport)external-link

United remain in discussions with Real Madrid's France defender Raphael Varane, 28. (Daily Express)external-link

Meanwhile, United have offered Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka £200k-a-week to sign when the 26-year-old's Bayern Munich deal expires next summer. (Daily Mail)external-link

But Real Madrid have also already made contact with Gortezka about a move. (Bild, via Marca)external-link

Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Norwich City's 23-year-old English midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Football Insider)external-link

Villa are also ready to move for Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, who is valued at between £25m-£30m. (Daily Mail)external-link

Crystal Palace are negotiating with Schalke over a deal for Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, 21. He could cost £10-12m. (Guardian)external-link

Everton have joined the list of clubs interested in 28-year-old English forward Jesse Lingard's situation at Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes will target Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if the club cannot sign Lingard. (90min)external-link

Newcastle United are likely to pay £13m if they are to sign 21-year-old Sweden midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. (Chronicle)external-link

Newcastle hope to reach agreement with Southampton over a £4m deal for Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 27, this week. (Daily Mail)external-link

Leeds United are close to signing Chelsea's 18-year-old English midfielder Lewis Bate. The Blues are expected to include a sell-on clause, but not a buy-back option. (Leeds Live)external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, is determined to stay at Manchester United this summer despite interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal with Sassuolo for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Barcelona are facing a wage bill crisis and could be forced to make £441m worth of cuts to meet La Liga's salary cap. (Star)external-link

