Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Ramsdale, Abraham, Werner, Bowen, Pogba, Neves
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, about a possible move to Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Sun)
Arsenal are preparing a bid of £30m for Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23. (TalkSport)
However, the Gunners have been told to raise their offer for Ramsdale to more than £32m after having two offers rejected. (Times)
Chelsea are willing to let English striker Tammy Abraham join Premier League rivals Arsenal on loan. Tottenham and West Ham are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Sun)
German forward Timo Werner, 25, is open to leaving Chelsea this summer and would ideally prefer a return to the Bundesliga. (90min)
Liverpool could sell English centre-back Nat Phillips, 24, Welsh winger Harry Wilson, 24, Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, Wales full-back Neco Williams, 20, and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, as they look to raise £60-70m. (Liverpool Echo)
Liverpool have identified West Ham's 24-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential transfer target. (Athletic, via Metro)
Paris St-Germain are interested in Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, but the French club will need to sell players first. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, for £35m from Wolves this summer. (TalkSport)
United remain in discussions with Real Madrid's France defender Raphael Varane, 28. (Daily Express)
Meanwhile, United have offered Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka £200k-a-week to sign when the 26-year-old's Bayern Munich deal expires next summer. (Daily Mail)
But Real Madrid have also already made contact with Gortezka about a move. (Bild, via Marca)
Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Norwich City's 23-year-old English midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Football Insider)
Villa are also ready to move for Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, who is valued at between £25m-£30m. (Daily Mail)
Crystal Palace are negotiating with Schalke over a deal for Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, 21. He could cost £10-12m. (Guardian)
Everton have joined the list of clubs interested in 28-year-old English forward Jesse Lingard's situation at Manchester United. (Sun)
West Ham manager David Moyes will target Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if the club cannot sign Lingard. (90min)
Newcastle United are likely to pay £13m if they are to sign 21-year-old Sweden midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. (Chronicle)
Newcastle hope to reach agreement with Southampton over a £4m deal for Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 27, this week. (Daily Mail)
Leeds United are close to signing Chelsea's 18-year-old English midfielder Lewis Bate. The Blues are expected to include a sell-on clause, but not a buy-back option. (Leeds Live)
Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, is determined to stay at Manchester United this summer despite interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany. (Manchester Evening News)
Juventus are close to agreeing a deal with Sassuolo for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona are facing a wage bill crisis and could be forced to make £441m worth of cuts to meet La Liga's salary cap. (Star)
