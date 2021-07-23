Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are poised to submit a £130m bid for Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 22, after owner Roman Abramovich gave his blessing to proceed with what would be a club-record deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan are demanding at least £102.5m from Chelsea for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, if the Blues are unable to sign Haaland. (Metro) external-link

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Jack Grealish and are ready to offer Aston Villa £90m for the England winger, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City say reports they have agreed a £160m deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane are nonsense. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham maintain they have no intention of selling the 27-year-old England captain this summer. (Football London) external-link

Although Kane is increasingly confident Tottenham are willing to let him move on. (Times) external-link

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Kane of £350,000 a week and are willing to bid as much as £120m. (Star) external-link

Manchester United anticipate a formal approach from Paris St-Germain this summer for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Telegraph) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, has told PSG he does not intend to sign an extension to his contract, which runs to 2022, and wants to leave the club this summer or next. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Rennes' France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga favours a move to Spain after talks between Manchester United and the 18-year-old's representatives were described as "not encouraging". (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona believe if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, leaves Juventus this summer, the Italian club would be willing to take their France forward Antoine Griezmann on loan, with an option to buy the 30-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal will not be offering a new contract to 30-year-old French striker Alex Lacazette and are inviting bids of about £15m for their former record signing to help fund a move for 23-year-old Chelsea and England forward Tammy Abraham. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are looking to tie forward Mohamed Salah, 29, down to a new deal in the near future with the Egyptian's contract running until the summer of 2023. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Fulham are closing in on a £10m move for Liverpool's Wales winger Harry Wilson, 24. (Sun) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a £30m offer from Aston Villa for 23-year-old Jamaica winger Leon Bailey. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City's 24-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus tops Juventus' list of summer targets. (Calciomercator - in Italian) external-link

Juve are also set to relaunch their attempts to sign 23-year-old Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Daily Mail) external-link

South American clubs Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Club America have all shown interest in Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal, but the 34-year-old Chile midfielder wants to play for one more European club before returning to Colo-Colo to finish his career. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link