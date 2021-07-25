Transfer rumours: Raphael Varane, Saul Niguez, Erik Lamela
Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France defender Raphael Varane, 28, for about 50m euros (£42m). (Marca)
United also believe they may be able to sign Spain midfielder Saul Niguez from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for about £45m. The 26-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona and Juventus. (Mail)
Borussia Dortmund appear set to seal a £26m move for Liverpool target Donyell Malen, 22. They view the PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward as a direct replacement for England forward Jadon Sancho after the 21-year-old's move to Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)
Argentina winger Erik Lamela, 29, is close to finalising his move from Tottenham to Sevilla, with Spain winger Bryan Gil, 20, moving in the opposite direction. (Marca)
Newcastle may turn to Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if they fail to sign his compatriot Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Juventus have scheduled new talks with Sassuolo as they step up their pursuit of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who has also been linked with Arsenal. (Goal)
Paris St-Germain have held talks with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent as they weigh up a move for the 30-year-old Napoli and Senegal defender. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Spain playmaker Isco, 29, will not be offered a new contract by Real Madrid. His current deal expires next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, showed off his vocal talents by belting out a karaoke classic at a bar in Norwich, where he is on loan this term. (Sun)
