Transfer rumours: Federico Chiesa, Joaquin Correa, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus have rejected an £86m bid from Liverpool for Federico Chiesa. The winger, 23, starred for Italy at Euro 2020. (Repubblica)
Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all considering a move for Argentina forward Joaquin Correa, 26, who is expected to leave Lazio this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)
Manchester United may look to sell France forward Anthony Martial, 25, with Tottenham interested in the France forward. (Star)
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to stay amid interest from Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News)
PSG and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, says he "didn't feel loved" and was singled out for social media criticism before his departure from Liverpool in June. (Observer)
England captain Harry Kane, 27, is to miss start of Premier League season after his exertions at the European Championship. The Tottenham forward favours a move to Manchester City.(Telegraph)
Arsenal hope to confirm the £50m signing of England defender Ben White, 23, from Brighton after his medical this weekend. (Mail)
The Gunners are also looking at the possibility of signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, who has expressed a desire to leave Borussia Monchengladbach. (Mirror)
Crystal Palace are closing in on a £20m move for Lyon and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, 25, and remain in talks over a deal for Schalke and Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak, 21. (Mail)
Championship side Fulham are keen on Argentina goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, 29, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham. (Talksport)
Watford have had a £15m bid for Adam Armstrong, 24, turned down, with Blackburn holding out for £25m for the former England Under-21 forward. (Sun)
The Hornets' long-serving captain Troy Deeney, 33, was called 'Tom Deeney' on the teamsheet for Saturday's friendly against West Brom. (Sun)
