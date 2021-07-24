Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus have rejected an £86m bid from Liverpool for Federico Chiesa. The winger, 23, starred for Italy at Euro 2020. (Repubblica) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all considering a move for Argentina forward Joaquin Correa, 26, who is expected to leave Lazio this summer. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Manchester United may look to sell France forward Anthony Martial, 25, with Tottenham interested in the France forward. (Star) external-link

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to stay amid interest from Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

PSG and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, says he "didn't feel loved" and was singled out for social media criticism before his departure from Liverpool in June. (Observer) external-link

England captain Harry Kane, 27, is to miss start of Premier League season after his exertions at the European Championship. The Tottenham forward favours a move to Manchester City.(Telegraph) external-link

The footballers who made a cult classic movie How a group of Ipswich Town players ended up starring in a film with Pele, Stallone and Caine?

Arsenal hope to confirm the £50m signing of England defender Ben White, 23, from Brighton after his medical this weekend. (Mail) external-link

The Gunners are also looking at the possibility of signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, who has expressed a desire to leave Borussia Monchengladbach. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace are closing in on a £20m move for Lyon and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, 25, and remain in talks over a deal for Schalke and Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak, 21. (Mail) external-link

Championship side Fulham are keen on Argentina goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, 29, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham. (Talksport) external-link

Watford have had a £15m bid for Adam Armstrong, 24, turned down, with Blackburn holding out for £25m for the former England Under-21 forward. (Sun) external-link

The Hornets' long-serving captain Troy Deeney, 33, was called 'Tom Deeney' on the teamsheet for Saturday's friendly against West Brom. (Sun) external-link