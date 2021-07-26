Transfer rumours: Varane, Tuanzebe, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Lukaku, Shaqiri
Manchester United will sign Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane on a four-year deal with an option of a fifth year, but a date for the 28-year-old's medical is unclear because of quarantine restrictions. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle are pushing to sign former England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, from Manchester United. (Telegraph)
Juventus are keen to sell Aaron Ramsey this summer as the Wales midfielder, 30, is seen by the club as a financial burden. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)
Ben White is expected to have his Arsenal medical on Wednesday with a £50m deal for the England defender, 23, having been agreed with Brighton last week. (Sky Sports)
Romelu Lukaku is happy at Inter Milan and the Belgium striker, 28, is not planning on leaving the club this summer, despite interest from Chelsea. (Express)
Tottenham are stepping up their attempts to sign Atalanta's Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, for £40m. (Telegraph)
Aston Villa's bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has been complicated by Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Southampton showing an interest in the 23-year-old, who could be available for £30m. (90min)
Juventus have told Cristiano Ronaldo they expect him to stay at the club this season. The Portugal forward, 36, has been linked with a move as he has just one year left on his contract. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona are yet to receive any contact from clubs interested in signing France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30. (Marca - in Spanish)
Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to leave Liverpool this summer, with Napoli and Lazio among the clubs keen to sign the Switzerland winger, 29. (Goal)
Arsenal are considering a move for Portuguese winger Matchoi Djalo, 18, who is available for about £1m from Pacos de Ferreira. (Sun)
West Ham are keen on signing Denmark defender Jens Styger Larsen, 30, who is in the final year of his contract at Udinese and would cost £4.2m. (Football.London)
Former West Ham and Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic, 32, will arrive in Italy this week - the Austrian is completing a move from Chinese side Shanghai Port to Bologna. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Newcastle's Japan striker Yoshinori Muto, 29, is in talks to join Greek side Aris Salonika, after spending last season on loan at Spanish club Eibar. (Newcastle Chronicle)
League One Wycombe are in advanced talks to sign Welsh striker Sam Vokes, 31, from Championship side Stoke. (Football Insider)