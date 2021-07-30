Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pogba, Locatelli, Simy, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Dumfries
Last updated on
Real Madrid will open talks with Paris St-Germain in the coming weeks for a deal to sign France international striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, with his contract expiring next summer. (90min)
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, can see a long-term future at Old Trafford, but the Frenchman may not sign a contract extension with the Red Devils this summer. (Sky Sports)
Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, remains a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds will not be able to meet his price tag of around £34m. (Sport1 - in German)
Liverpool have joined Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign Euro 2020-winning Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, from Sassuolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)
Southampton have turned down a £25m offer from Aston Villa for their England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, 60, is set to be handed a new three-year deal by the Premier League club. (Star)
Chelsea are prepared to lower their asking price of £40m for 23-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa. (Sun)
Everton remain undecided about PSV Eindhoven's 25-year-old Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, with Toffees director of football Marcel Brands interested and discussions with manager Rafa Benitez about the player on-going. (Liverpool Echo)
Senior sources at Liverpool are not dismissing links with West Ham's 24-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen. (Star)
Arsenal are preparing to offer midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, a new contract after the Swiss international was linked with a move to Roma. (Athletic - subscription required)
Leeds United are in early talks about signing Huddersfield Town's 22-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien. (Football Insider)
Tottenham have considered making a move for 29-year-old Nigeria striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, better known as Simy, who scored 20 Serie A goals for Crotone as they were relegated last season. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford have been linked with New Zealand midfielder Matthew Garbett, 19, who plays for Swedish club Falkenbergs. (Sun)
