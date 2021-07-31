Transfer rumours: Martinez, Grealish, Saul, Romero, Cantwell, Locatelli
Arsenal are considering using 26-year-old France full-back Hector Bellerin as a potential makeweight in a deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, with Tottenham also in the running for the Argentine should they sell England captain Harry Kane, 28. (Athletic - subscription required)
Aston Villa are ready to accept Manchester City's £100m bid for England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Sky Sports)
Dean Smith's side will make a move for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish leaves Villa Park. (Express)
Villa are also expected to make a second offer for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse after a £25m bid for the England midfielder, 26, was rejected last week. (Mail)
Manchester United hope to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, next summer and believe manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's relationship with his fellow Norwegian will prove decisive. (Star)
Chelsea face competition from Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of St-Etienne's France Under-17 midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, who turns 18 next week. (RMC Sport - in French)
Representatives of Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez will fly to England on Monday to discuss a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool leading the chase for the 26-year-old. (Mirror)
Manchester United are preparing to offer Luke Shaw a new contract after the 26-year-old defender's impressive performances for England at Euro 2020. (Mail)
Tottenham's efforts to sign 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta have stalled after the latest round of talks between the two clubs ended without an agreement. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian)
Manchester City defender John Stones, 27, is close to agreeing a new deal, but contract talks with winger and fellow England international Raheem Sterling, 26, have failed to progress. (Mirror)
Fenerbahce are considering a move for Arsenal's Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 29. (Fotomac - in Turkish)
Crystal Palace are keen on signing Arsenal's England Under-21 winger Reiss Nelson, 21, on loan. (Sun)
Juventus are struggling to meet Sassuolo's asking price of £34m for 23-year-old Italy international Manuel Locatelli, with Liverpool and Arsenal ready to make a move for the midfielder. (Sky Sport Italia via Mail)
Everton and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of 20-year-old Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, who is currently starring for the USA at the Gold Cup. (Journalist Grant Wahl via Sun)
Fulham are in talks with Flamengo over a £6.8m deal for 20-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz. (Mail)