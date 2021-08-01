Transfer rumours: Kane, Grealish, Rodriguez, Traore, Romero, Zouma, Milenkovic, Lookman
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City will end their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, if they sign England team-mate Jack Grealish, 25, from Aston Villa. (Manchester Evening News)
Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 30, has been told he does not feature in manager Rafael Benitez's plans at Everton and is free to leave if the club receives a suitable offer. (Liverpool Echo)
Atletico Madrid have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan's 23-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who is valued at around 90m euros (£76.8m). (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Tottenham have had a £43m bid for 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero accepted by Atalanta. (Talksport)
Leeds are interested in signing Spain winger Adama Troare from Wolves, with the 25-year-old valued at about £30m. (Goal)
Tottenham, managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, are also considering a move for Traore. (Mail)
West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over 26-year-old France defender Kurt Zouma but are struggling to reach an agreement, with Fiorentina's Serbia international Nikola Milenkovic an alternative option. (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace want to sign English forward Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig on loan, but will likely face competition from Burnley and Watford for the 23-year-old. (Sun)
The agent of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has held talks with Sevilla, with the 25-year-old Colombian seen as a potential replacement for France international Jules Kounde, 22, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Caracol Radio via Mail)
Wolves have expressed an interest in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, although the 30-year-old is not convinced by a move to Molineux. (Calciomercato - Italian)
Wolves' Spanish striker Rafa Mir has been offered to Barcelona. The 24-year-old has made just four appearances for the Black Country club since joining from Valencia in 2018 and has been sent out on loan three times. (Sport)
Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United's English midfielder James Garner, 20, on loan. (Sun)
Burnley and Watford are going head-to-head in the race to sign Hibernian's 19-year-old Scottish left-back Josh Doig, who is valued at £4m. (Mail)
Southampton are demanding a fee of £6m for Ireland striker Michael Obafemi, 21, who is attracting interest from Blackburn. (Sun)
- The man who introduced Joe Wicks to meditation: Exploring spirituality and mindfulness with Russell Brand
- The Ancient Olympics: You're Dead To Me explore how even death couldn't stop you winning