Manchester City will end their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, if they sign England team-mate Jack Grealish, 25, from Aston Villa. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 30, has been told he does not feature in manager Rafael Benitez's plans at Everton and is free to leave if the club receives a suitable offer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Atletico Madrid have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan's 23-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who is valued at around 90m euros (£76.8m). (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham have had a £43m bid for 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero accepted by Atalanta. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds are interested in signing Spain winger Adama Troare from Wolves, with the 25-year-old valued at about £30m. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham, managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, are also considering a move for Traore. (Mail) external-link

West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over 26-year-old France defender Kurt Zouma but are struggling to reach an agreement, with Fiorentina's Serbia international Nikola Milenkovic an alternative option. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace want to sign English forward Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig on loan, but will likely face competition from Burnley and Watford for the 23-year-old. (Sun) external-link

The agent of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has held talks with Sevilla, with the 25-year-old Colombian seen as a potential replacement for France international Jules Kounde, 22, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Caracol Radio via Mail) external-link

Wolves have expressed an interest in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, although the 30-year-old is not convinced by a move to Molineux. (Calciomercato - Italian) external-link

Spurs among six British sides in Euro draw Tottenham are one of six British teams awaiting the draw for the play-off round of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Wolves' Spanish striker Rafa Mir has been offered to Barcelona. The 24-year-old has made just four appearances for the Black Country club since joining from Valencia in 2018 and has been sent out on loan three times. (Sport) external-link

Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United's English midfielder James Garner, 20, on loan. (Sun) external-link

Burnley and Watford are going head-to-head in the race to sign Hibernian's 19-year-old Scottish left-back Josh Doig, who is valued at £4m. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are demanding a fee of £6m for Ireland striker Michael Obafemi, 21, who is attracting interest from Blackburn. (Sun) external-link