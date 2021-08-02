As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in July, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.

More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news

2 August

English Football League

Caolan Lavery [Walsall - Bradford] Free

1 August

English Football League

Mark Cullen [Port Vale - Hartlepool] Free

Jake Lawlor [Harrogate - Hartlepool] Free

Tom Lees [Sheff Wed - Huddersfield] Free

Jordan Thorniley [Blackpool - Oxford] Loan

Transfers page archive

2021: January - February to April - May - June - July

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.