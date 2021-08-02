Transfer news: Done deals during August 2021
From the section Transfers
As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.
2 August
English Football League
Caolan Lavery [Walsall - Bradford] Free
1 August
English Football League
Mark Cullen [Port Vale - Hartlepool] Free
Jake Lawlor [Harrogate - Hartlepool] Free
Tom Lees [Sheff Wed - Huddersfield] Free
Jordan Thorniley [Blackpool - Oxford] Loan
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.
