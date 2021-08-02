Transfer rumours: Kane, Haaland, Lukaku, Trippier, Messi, Ramsey, Asensio, Ward-Prowse
Manchester City are £40m short of Tottenham's £160m asking price for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star)
Chelsea have not given up hope of re-signing 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan. (Athletic, subscription required)
Barcelona are set to officially announce 34-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi's new five-year deal in the coming days. (Sport)
Newcastle United have enquired about a possible move for Juventus' 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Goal)
Manchester United have 12 months to convince Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland that they are the right club for him. The 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Chelsea and a host of other clubs, is expected to make a move in the summer of 2022 when clubs can trigger a release clause of about £75m in his Dortmund contract. (Manchester Evening News)
Aston Villa have made a second bid for Southampton's 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after their initial £25m offer was rejected. (Mail)
Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are competing for the signature of Real Madrid's Spanish winger Marco Asensio, 25. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Atletico Madrid are preparing for 30-year-old defender Kieran Trippier's potential move to Manchester United by lining up Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, 30, as a replacement for the England international. (AS - in Spanish)
Sheffield United are in talks to sign former England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, 23, from Sampdoria. (Mail)
Newcastle United are looking to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille for about £10m. (Mail)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Borussia Dortmund's 29-year-old Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney after failing to sign Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, 28, from Arsenal. (Bild, via Sun)
Tottenham are in preliminary talks with Wolves about signing Conor Coady, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the 28-year-old England defender in north London. (Football Insider)
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is determined to keep pursuing Chelsea's 30-year-old Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal and Everton have been linked with a move for Schalke's 20-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe. (Star)
Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero is being linked with a return to Spanish side Malaga after he was released by Chelsea this summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Norwich City have commenced talks with Bournemouth about signing Danish midfielder Philip Billing, 25. (Football Insider)
