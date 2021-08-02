Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are £40m short of Tottenham's £160m asking price for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star) external-link

Chelsea have not given up hope of re-signing 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are set to officially announce 34-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi's new five-year deal in the coming days. (Sport) external-link

Newcastle United have enquired about a possible move for Juventus' 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United have 12 months to convince Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland that they are the right club for him. The 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Chelsea and a host of other clubs, is expected to make a move in the summer of 2022 when clubs can trigger a release clause of about £75m in his Dortmund contract. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa have made a second bid for Southampton's 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after their initial £25m offer was rejected. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are competing for the signature of Real Madrid's Spanish winger Marco Asensio, 25. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid are preparing for 30-year-old defender Kieran Trippier's potential move to Manchester United by lining up Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, 30, as a replacement for the England international. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Sheffield United are in talks to sign former England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, 23, from Sampdoria. (Mail) external-link

Kane speculation mounts Harry Kane absent from Spurs' training ground amid transfer speculation

Newcastle United are looking to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille for about £10m. (Mail) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Borussia Dortmund's 29-year-old Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney after failing to sign Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, 28, from Arsenal. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Tottenham are in preliminary talks with Wolves about signing Conor Coady, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the 28-year-old England defender in north London. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is determined to keep pursuing Chelsea's 30-year-old Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with a move for Schalke's 20-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe. (Star) external-link

Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero is being linked with a return to Spanish side Malaga after he was released by Chelsea this summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Norwich City have commenced talks with Bournemouth about signing Danish midfielder Philip Billing, 25. (Football Insider) external-link