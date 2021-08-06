Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year deal at a meeting scheduled between Messi's father and PSG's hierarchy on Saturday. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Messi's father contacted Paris St-Germain to enquire if the French club are in a position to sign the 34-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has requested an "urgent meeting" with Messi's representatives after it was announced that the Argentina forward will not be staying with Barcelona. (AS, in Spanish) external-link

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed contact has been made about a potential move, and if Messi does sign for the Ligue 1 side it could prompt France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, to sign a new deal and spell the end of the club's pursuit of his compatriot Paul Pogba, 28, from Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Messi himself is said to see Manchester City and a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola as his first-choice destination. (Mail) external-link

Brazil striker Neymar, 29, has offered Messi his number 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to persuade him to move to the Ligue 1 side. (RMC Sport via Get French Football News) external-link

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, who joined Barcelona in May after leaving Man City, is said to want to leave the Catalan club already after it was announced his close friend Messi was not staying at the Nou Camp. (Beteve - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal with Inter Milan over the weekend to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, with manager Thomas Tuchel keen to complete the transfer before the start of the new season. (Standard) external-link

The Blues prefer a player-plus-cash deal for the 28-year-old Belgium striker, while Inter want a cash-only transfer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is waiting for the clubs to complete the move. (football.london) external-link

Barcelona have agreed terms with Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 23, but have yet to agree a fee with his club Lille. (Le10 Sport) external-link

West Ham remain in talks with Fiorentina over a £14m deal Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 23, but could face competition from Juventus. (Mail) external-link

Can Man City go for Kane and Messi? Guardiola confirms Man City's interest in Spurs' Kane, but says Messi is "not in our thoughts"

American striker Josh Sargent, 21, is on the brink of completing his move to Norwich City from Werder Bremen. (Goal) external-link

Real Madrid have blocked 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard's potential move to Arsenal after Toni Kroos went down injured for the Spanish club. (AS, via Team Talk) external-link

Southampton have rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for James Ward-Prowse and have no intention of selling the 26-year-old England midfielder this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea want Juventus' 21-year-old Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and could offer £50m plus German striker Timo Werner, 25. Juve, however, are more interested in Italy midfielder Jorginho, 29, in any swap deal that also includes cash. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is monitoring Salomon Rondon's situation with Dalian Pro, with the 31-year-old Venezuela striker said to be at risk of being released from his contract with the Chinese club. (Sun) external-link

West Ham have put forward a £15m bid for Rennes' 25-year-old Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd, which the French club are expected to reject. (Football Insider) external-link