Tottenham are prepared to consider selling England striker Harry Kane, 28, if Manchester City offer £120m plus another £20m in add-ons. (Star Sunday) external-link

City are relying on Kane convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave for the Premier League champions. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain have agreed a two-year deal, with the 34-year-old Argentina forward expected to officially end his 21-year association with Barcelona with "dignity" on Sunday with a Nou Camp news conference. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

If Messi does move to the French capital, he is set to receive a yearly pay packet of 40m euros (about £34m). (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Messi's potential move to Parc des Princes could boost Manchester United's hopes of signing Rennes' 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to PSG. (Star Sunday) external-link

Sergio Aguero, 33, will remain at Barcelona, despite reports that he was looking to leave after news that his good friend and fellow Argentine forward Messi was not staying at the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City's 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has previously told the Premier League champions he wants to leave the club. The Gunners see Silva as an alternative option to Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 24. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Silva is preparing for talks with City boss Pep Guardiola and will be pushing to get a move to Barcelona. (Sunday Sun) external-link

Italian champions Inter Milan are planning for the departure of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and want two additions up front, with Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, Atalanta's Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, 30, and Roma's 35-year-old Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko all targets. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Lukaku will have a medical in Belgium on Sunday before completing his move and is set to arrive in London on Monday. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa explored the possibility of selling England midfielder Jack Grealish to Real Madrid or Manchester United before a British record £100m deal for the 25-year-old was reached with Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham have been linked with Barcelona's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, but a move for the 29-year-old would hinge on Spurs selling England striker Kane. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barca have already offered Coutinho to Everton, but the Merseyside club are likely to turn down the chance to sign the former Liverpool playmaker. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Atletico Madrid are close to completing a deal to sign Wolves' 24-year-old Spain striker Rafa Mir on a four-year deal. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Burnley are struggling to get a deal for RB Leipzig's 23-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman done, so may turn attention to trying to sign Ivory Coast defender Maxwel Cornet, 24, from Lyon. (Sunday Sun) external-link

West Ham are continuing to negotiate personal terms with Fiorentina's 23-year-old Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic but are struggling to meet the demands set out by his representatives. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United have enquired about signing 24-year-old English defender Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Leeds United are tabling an improved offer for Huddersfield Town's 22-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien after an initial approach was rebuffed. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain are to offer France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, a pay rise to convince him to sign a new deal with the club. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Spanish club Granada are close to signing 34-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer. (Ideal - in Spanish) external-link

Everton are expected to send Portuguese goalkeeper Joao Virginia out on loan after he was left out of the squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United. There is interest in the 21-year-old from unnamed clubs in the Championship and abroad. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Liverpool have agreed to sign 16-year-old English midfielder Bobby Clark from Newcastle United after Tottenham turned down the chance to sign him this year. (Football Insider) external-link