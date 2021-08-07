Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, is scheduled to have a medical on Monday morning before completing a free transfer to Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Messi is to be unveiled as a PSG player at a special ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona are attempting to block any attempt by PSG to sign Messi by filing a complaint with the European Commission saying the French club would breach spending rules if they successfully recruit the Argentine. (Marca, in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are among the clubs that have tried to sign Messi after Barca said he would not be staying at the Nou Camp. (Express) external-link

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier as Manchester United have been unable to agree a fee with the Spanish champions for the 30-year-old England international. (Sun) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, with Bosnian Edin Dzeko, 35, looking likely to leave the Italian capital for Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Dzeko is close to moving to the San Siro as a replacement for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, who is on the verge of a return to Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are in competition with Tottenham for the signature of Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Spurs keen on the 21-year-old as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who is wanted by Manchester City. (Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian) external-link

Southampton are trying to re-sign Liverpool's 27-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 10 years after he left St Mary's. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the German club are interested in signing 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for Barcelona's 30-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Porto, West Ham, Leeds and Norwich have been linked with Fulham's 18-year-old English midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who has turned down an initial offer of a contract extension with the Cottagers. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City could recommence their pursuit of Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, 29, as cover for injured Wesley Fofana. West Ham have also been linked with the Dane. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds United remain interested in signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Matheus Cunha, 22, who won Olympic gold with Brazil in Tokyo on Saturday. (Star) external-link

Atalanta have also been linked with Cunha, whose valuation has been increased to about £25m by Hertha after his success in Japan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Burnley have been linked with Santos' 23-year-old Brazilian winger Arthur Gomes, who is currently on loan at Atletico Goianiense. (Burnley Express) external-link

Barcelona have offered 32-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Neto to north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham. (Express) external-link

West Ham are in preliminary talks to sign 26-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi from Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link