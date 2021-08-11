Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Romelu Lukaku is on the brink of completing a £97.5m move from Inter Milan to Chelsea after the 28-year-old Belgium striker flew to London on Wednesday evening. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Sheffield United to sign 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with the Gunners set to pay an initial fee of £24m that could rise to £30m with add-ons. (Football. London) external-link

Manchester United will announce the signing of France centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on Thursday after the 28-year-old completed his medical on Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea have accepted a £34m bid from Roma for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, that includes a buy-back clause. (Goal) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will speak with Abraham on Thursday to try to convince him to join the Serie A club. (Mirror) external-link

However, Arsenal will offer their France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to Roma in order to pave the way for Abraham to move to the Gunners. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Sevilla are willing to sell Chelsea target Jules Kounde, however the Blues are unwilling to meet the 22-year-old France defender's £68m release clause and may instead include a player in their offer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Sevilla would want an additional £20m in return for allowing Chelsea to pay the fee for Kounde in instalments, with the Blues concerned about Financial Fair Play rules. (90min) external-link

Southampton have accepted a £15m bid from Leicester City for Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard, 29. (Daily Echo) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are both preparing an offer for Southampton's 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Lyon are in negotiations with Liverpool over a deal to sign the Reds' 29-year-old Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona still owe their former Argentina striker Lionel Messi €39m (£33m) as part of a loyalty bonus included in the 34-year-old Paris St-Germain player's final contract. (El Espanol, via 90min) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in signing Everton's 21-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean, who spent last season on loan at PSG. (Sky Sports) external-link

Inter were set to propose a £50m offer for Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial - but the Premier League side have no intention of selling the 25-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Lazio are closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United and Joe Willock are still a distance apart when it comes to agreeing personal terms, after the Magpies agreed a £25m fee with Arsenal for the 21-year-old English midfielder. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are set to step up their attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Newcastle have opened talks with Roma over a deal to sign 23-year-old Spanish winger Carles Perez on loan with the option to buy. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Referees could offer in-game explanations of key decisions from as early as next season under plans being proposed by the Premier League, with automatic offside calls also in development. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link