Manchester City are prepared to pay €150m (£127m) to sign England striker Harry Kane, 28, from Tottenham. (Guardian) external-link

Kane hopes his future will be more clear next week after Spurs kick off their Premier League campaign at home to City, the club that want him. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain will look to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus in the summer of 2022 as a potential replacement for 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been a long-time target of Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Liverpool from Barcelona, the club he left Merseyside to join for £142m in January 2018. Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City have all been recently linked with the 29-year-old. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Belgium forward Jeremy Doku from Rennes, who would likely demand about £38m for the 19-year-old. (Voetbal24 - in Dutch) external-link

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, however, has said the club "do not want more players". (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are monitoring Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea, knowing that a pre-contract agreement could be signed with the 28-year-old in January. (Sky Sport) external-link

Tottenham could make a move for Villarreal's 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres. (Express) external-link

Crystal Palace are set to rival Leeds United in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town's 22-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is determined to keep 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who is wanted by Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United are willing to let 19-year Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo leave on loan this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Juventus are set to complete a deal for Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who Arsenal had been strongly linked with. (Goal) external-link

West Ham have had a £17m bid for 25-year-old Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd rejected by Rennes. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United could make a renewed effort to sign 24-year-old English forward Ryan Kent from Rangers after the Scottish club's Champions League campaign came to an end. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains hopeful of further signings before the transfer deadline. (ESPN) external-link

Spanish striker Diego Costa, 32, is set to resume his career in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, having not played since leaving Atletico Madrid in December. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona's 32-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Neto could make a permanent move to Arsenal this summer, but a loan move is also a possibility. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link