Tottenham are ready to make their move for Villarreal's 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres, who has been valued at £55m and attracted interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Spurs are also in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for 23-year-old Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, whose proposed move to West Ham broke down. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard this summer, with Arsenal ready to make a move for the 22-year-old who had a successful spell on loan with the Gunners last season. (Goal) external-link

Odegaard will not be part of Real Madrid's opening La Liga fixture, but could cost in the region of £35-40m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 28, will make himself available to face £150m suitors Manchester City on Sunday, despite potentially putting his move at risk. (Mail) external-link

City could submit a fresh bid for Kane following this weekend's meeting with Spurs. (MEN) external-link

Liverpool remain interested in signing Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, before the transfer window closes. (90min) external-link

Real Madrid are preparing to make a 120m euro (£102m) bid to sign 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Cadena SER - in Spanish) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not expect England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26, to leave the club. Saints have turned down a bid of £25m from Aston Villa. (Daily Echo) external-link

Southampton's Irish striker Michael Obafemi, 21, has turned down a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, has decided he wants to remain at the club amid interest from Tottenham and Arsenal. (Mirror) external-link

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has "drawn all his cards" to try to convince Chelsea's 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham to join the Serie A club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, is 'dreaming' of a Premier League move. (Sky Germany, via Star) external-link

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign 32-year-old Poland frontman Robert Lewandowski for 80m euros (£68m) from Bayern Munich earlier this summer. (Bild, via Goal - in German) external-link

Lyon are up against Italian clubs AC Milan and Napoli in their pursuit of Chelsea's 26-year-old France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has had a request to sign two players turned down by club bosses as he tries to make up for the loss of Argentine Lionel Messi, 34, and the injury to compatriot and fellow forward Sergio Aguero, 33. (Sport) external-link

Barcelona are willing to pay half of Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho's salary in an attempt to secure a loan move to Lazio for the 29-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Besiktas have made Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi their main transfer target this summer. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could turn to Newcastle United's 24-year-old English goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, after failing to sign Sheffield United and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23. (Chronicle) external-link