Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined to keep striker Harry Kane and will say he does not intend to sell the 28-year-old when he meets Manchester City officials on Sunday. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

Spurs are lining up Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Kane, but are also keen on the 21-year-old even if the England captain remains in north London. Vlahovic is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Kane met with Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Saturday night to determined if he will face suitors Manchester City on Sunday. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham has agreed to join Jose Mourinho's Roma and will fly to the Italian capital on Sunday to complete the deal. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, will look to run down the remaining year of his contract at Old Trafford with a an eye on moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Star Sunday) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes says it would take a bid of more than £100m for him to consider selling England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, who has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, is said to "be dreaming of the Premier League". Dortmund would prefer to sell the 21-year-old to a English or Spanish club, rather than Bayern Munich after they expressed interest last week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Burnley have tabled a £13.5m bid for Lyon's 24-year-old Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet. (LancsLive) external-link

If Cornet does leave Lyon, his departure could help fund their efforts to sign Liverpool's 29-year-old Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 34, says he hasn't spoken to the club about a contract extension as he enters the final season of his existing deal, but adds that he is "is calm and relaxed" about his situation. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Leicester City have been linked with Bologna's 22-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is also wanted by Tottenham and would command a transfer fee of between 20m and 25m euros (£17m-21m). (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Brazil defender David Luiz, 34, wants to join "a club with ambition" and wants to "stay at a high level" as he looks for a new side after leaving Arsenal in the summer. Already he has turned down offers in the Premier League, from the Middle East and South America. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to increase their bid for Paris St-Germain's 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe to 150m euros (£127.5m) this summer if the Spanish club offload Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, to Arsenal for 50m euros (£42.5m). (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal will look to make a move for Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, if they fail to sign Odegaard or Leicester City's 24-year-old England midfielder James Maddison. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Newcastle United have been linked with 19-year-old Mexican striker Santiago Munoz from Liga MX club Santos Laguna. (ESPN Mexico - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea's 26-year-old American defender Matt Miazga is poised to join Alaves on a season-long loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool's 25-year-old English defender Ben Davies is close to completing a season-long loan move to Sheffield United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, 28, is trying to get a move to Juventus as the Argentine fears his opportunities at the Parc des Princes will be greatly reduced following the arrival of compatriot Lionel Messi, 34. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are weighing up a move for Aston Villa's 26-year-old English defender Kortney Hause. (Football Insider) external-link