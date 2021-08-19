Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m in a bid to sign England striker Harry Kane, 28, with sources now saying that could be enough to get Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy to open talks. (Independent) external-link

If Manchester City fail to secure Kane this summer, the Premier League champions are said to considering Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic, 21, as an alternative. City have reportedly joined the race to sign the Fiorentina striker for 80m euros. (Firenze Viola - in Italian) external-link

Wolves are expecting an approach from Tottenham for 25-year-old Spain forward Adama Traore if Kane joins City this summer. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have hit a setback in their pursuit of Lille's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, with the 24-year-old set to miss six weeks with injury. (Mirror) external-link

Premier League champions Manchester City are in talks with 24-year-old Portugal defender Ruben Dias about a new deal. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal could be set for a £34m swoop for Real Madrid's 25-year-old Spanish playmaker Marco Asensio. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Serbia and Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic after West Ham decided not to pursue the 23-year-old. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Watford are close to completing a deal for 26-year-old Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce. (Athletic) external-link

Newcastle have placed a £10m price tag on English midfielder Sean Longstaff. The 23-year-old's contract at St James' Park expires next summer and Everton boss Rafa Benitez is said to be interested in taking him to Goodison Park. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal and Manchester United have been told to forget about signing Atletico Madrid's England full-back Kieran Trippier, 30. (AS) external-link

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 29, could be set for a drawn-out contract saga with Liverpool. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Everton could sign Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe for less than the £7m valuation placed on the American because of the German club's financial situation. The Toffees are one of several teams interested in the 20-year-old and a bid of £4m would still be viewed as good business. (Bild - in German) external-link

Liverpool are "frontrunners" in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Sport1, via Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace have had a £5m bid for English midfielder Will Hughes, 26, turned down by Watford. (Sun) external-link

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, is back in favour at Real Madrid after being reunited with Carlo Ancelotti, having previously fallen out with Zinedine Zidane. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United made a number of attempts to sign Celtic's Scottish left-back Matthew Anderson, 17, this summer, but saw bids for the teenager rejected. The club are still working on a deal to bring Anderson's Celtic team-mate, Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde, 17, to Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Juventus have beaten Liverpool and Tottenham to the signing of Brazilian starlet Kaio Jorge, 19, from Santos. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are still looking into the possibility of signing another midfielder. Any deal would need to be financed by player departures following the arrivals of France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Newcastle and Chelsea star Demba Ba, 36, has left Swiss side Lugano, with the Senegalese playing just 48 minutes for the club. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona are hoping to raise a further 200m euros to reduce their debt through the sales of 27-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti, Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, and Bosnian playmaker Miralem Pjanic, 31. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira is posed to join Flamengo on loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

English midfielder Joe Willock, 21, is hoping to break Alan Shearer's consecutive goals record and make history on his second Newcastle debut against Aston Villa this weekend. (Mirror) external-link

Sunderland are keen to sign versatile Wales Under-21 defender Niall Huggins, 20, from Leeds United. (Sunderland Echo) external-link