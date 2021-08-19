Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, is ready to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes unless he believes he is going to play regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are preparing a new contract offer for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, which would be the most expensive in the club's history. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19, on loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is ready to seek a new challenge away from Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old still has two years left to run on his contract with the Bundesliga champions. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have reportedly held fresh talks with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old Frenchman has also been linked with Manchester United over the summer. (Simon Phillips, via Express) external-link

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy to stay at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window. Barcelona were said to be interested in signing the Gabon striker but the 32-year-old wants to fulfil his objective of becoming a Gunners legend. (Express) external-link

Brighton are in talks with Benfica over a £25m move for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22. (Mail) external-link

Watford have received no approach for Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 23, this summer and remain adamant the player - who has been linked with a move to Liverpool - is not for sale. (Watford Observer) external-link

The Hornets have reportedly let one of their players leave, however, as Nigerian forward Isaac Success, 25, is due to have a medical with Italian side Udinese. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso insists he has not set an asking price for Manchester City and Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old Serbia striker has already attracted a 70m euros bid from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. (TGR Rai Toscana, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, is "calm" despite fresh speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. (Metro) external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Everton full-back Thierry Small. The 17-year-old has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park amid reports that he has turned down a new contract with the Toffees. (Hampshire Live) external-link

Barcelona want £12.8m for 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba. The teenager has attracted interest from Wolves but the Catalan club are yet to receive an acceptable offer. (ARA via Molineux News) external-link

Everton have approached Barcelona with an enquiry about centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 27, with a view to signing the France international before the transfer deadline on 31 August. (Express, via Goodison News) external-link