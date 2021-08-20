Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Ndombele, Sarr, Duarte, De Jong, Diallo
Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, is on Manchester United's list of potential targets for next summer. (ESPN)
France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, has told Tottenham he is open to leaving the club. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham are close to a deal for Metz and Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18. (90min)
Granada's Portuguese defender Domingos Duarte, 26, is also a target for Tottenham. (Express)
West Ham are eyeing a potential move for Sevilla and Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, 30. (90min)
Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 26, is set to put an end to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United by signing a new contract at Bayern Munich. (Goal)
Sheffield United face competition from Serie A side Atalanta for a loan deal for Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19. (TuttoAtalanta, in Italian)
Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Monaco's 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni over a move this summer. (Mirror)
Leeds have agreed personal terms with Club Brugge's Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Voetbal Belgie, in Dutch)
Manchester United's 20-year-old English left-back Brandon Williams reportedly had a medical at Norwich on Friday. (Football Insider)
Inter Miami are confident of beating Newcastle to the signature of Midtjylland's Brazilian playmaker Evander, 23. (Sun)