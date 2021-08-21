Last updated on .From the section Gossip

David Beckham has held talks with Lionel Messi about joining Inter Miami when the 34-year-old Argentina striker's PSG contract expires in 2023. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is unhappy at the £100m price tag the club have put on him, effectively pricing him out of a move this summer. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

AC Milan want to sign Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, in £45m deal. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Fiorentina and Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic is Tottenham's top target if Harry Kane leaves this summer. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham turned down a swap deal involving Bayern Munich's France midfielder Corentin Tolisso, 27, that would have seen France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, join the Bundesliga giants. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Ndombele wants a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has opened talks with Juventus over a move for Ndombele, in a swap deal that would see United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 22, join the north London club. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Everton have joined Bologna and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign French defender Malang Sarr, 22, from Chelsea. (Gianluca Di Marzo - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United remain interested in Wolves and Portugal's 24-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves. (Sunday Express) external-link

Newcastle will hold talks with Everton over a move for Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, at the request of manager Steve Bruce. (Calcio In Pillole, via Star) external-link

AC Milan are close to finalising a deal for Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City would be keen on Barcelona's young Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, but only if they could sign the 18-year-old on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Anderlecht are working on a deal to sign Manchester City's English midfielder Liam Delap, 18, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz, 34, is a target for Flamengo. The Brazilian is a free agent after leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract this summer. (Globo, via Sun) external-link

Southampton hope to finalise a deal for Torino's Brazilian defender Lyanco, 24. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Burnley will go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in pursuit of Watford's English midfielder Will Hughes, 26. (Mail on Sunday) external-link