Real Madrid have made an opening offer of £137m for Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, but the French club are likely to reject the bid for the 22-year-old, who has one year left on his contract. (Mail) external-link

PSG may target Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, as the player to replace Mbappe. (Eurosport) external-link

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, will push for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City during the final week of the transfer window, with the former Manchester United favourite not keen on seeing out the final year of his contract with the Italians. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Ronaldo has discussed the move with City's Portuguese contingent of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, 24, and full-back Joao Cancelo, 27. Attacking midfielder Silva or City's Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, both 27, may be included as part of a swap deal. City are willing to meet Ronaldo's salary demands, but not prepared to pay a sizeable transfer fee. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Manchester United are in "pole position" to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland next summer. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the transfer market's hottest properties after scoring 62 goals in 63 games for the Bundesliga side. (Bild - in German) external-link

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United if they step up their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, on loan. (Guardian) external-link

Atletico Madrid have lined up 29-year-old Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St-Germain if Saul leaves. (Marca) external-link

Arsenal have held discussions with Atletico Madrid over signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, although the 30-year-old would prefer a move to Manchester United if he leaves the Spanish capital. The Gunners are not willing to meet Atleti's £34m price-tag for the former Tottenham defender. (Eurosport) external-link

Brazil winger Willian, 33, England right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, English striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 26, Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, English winger Reiss Nelson, 21, and 28-year-old Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac could all leave Arsenal in the next week. (Standard) external-link

West Ham are planning a bid for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, 27, but the Ligue 1 side may demand at least £12.5m for the Frenchman. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

The Hammers are more hopeful of signing France centre-back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea after making progress in their attempts to bring in the 26-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are weighing up a move for CSKA Moscow and Croatia winger Nikola Vlasic, 23, as an alternative to Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, with the England attacker, 28, likely to stay at Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The agents of Netherlands international Donny van de Beek have snubbed interest in the 24-year-old Manchester United midfielder, who is determined to earn a regular starting place. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Wales right-back Neco Williams may end up staying at Anfield with interest in the 20-year-old having faded in recent weeks. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Burnley have had a £15m offer for Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet accepted by French club Lyon and it is now up to the 24-year-old if he wants to join the Turf Moor side. (Sky Sports) external-link

Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, 23, has agreed new deal with Real Madrid which runs until 2027 and includes a 1bn euro (£856m) release clause. (Goal) external-link